NA appoints new finance, transport ministers and NA General Secretary

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) on Thursday approved the appointment of Nguyễn Văn Thắng and Trần Hồng Minh as new Minister of Finance and Minister of Transport, respectively.

All of the 452 deputies present (94.36 per cent of the total NA deputies) voted to approve the decision.

Thắng is a member of the 13th Party Central Committee for the term 2021-26. He was relieved of the position of transport minister to become the head of the finance ministry on Thursday.

Minh is also a member of the 13th Party Central Committee and the Party Secretary of Cao Bằng Province.

On the same day, the NA also voted to appoint Lê Quang Tùng as the General Secretary of the 15th tenure NA, with 453 out of the total 454 present agreeing, equivalent to 94.57 per cent approval rating.

Tùng is a member of the 13th Party Central Committee. He is the Party Secretary of Quảng Trị province and head of its NA delegation.

Nguyễn Quốc Đoàn and Lê Tiến were appointed as judges of the Supreme People’s Court.

Đoàn was the Party Secretary of the northern Lạng Sơn Province.

Tiến was in charge of the department handling administrative, business and commercial and labour cases (Department 10) under the Supreme People's Procuracy.

Out of the 451 deputies present for the vote, 448 voted in favour of the decision, one voted against and two others abstained, equivalent to a 93.53 per cent approval rating.

Earlier the same day, the NA carried out the procedure to relieve Hồ Đức Phớc of his position as Minister of Finance.

Bùi Văn Cường, former NA General Secretary, was relieved of his position by the NA last month. — VNS