PM works with China's leading aviation, infrastructure enterprises

SHANGHAI - Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held working sessions with leaders of the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and the China Pacific Construction Group in Shanghai on Thursday afternoon, as part of his working trip to China.

At the meeting with Vice Chairman of COMAC Shen Bo, PM Chính was briefed on the corporation’s mission to develop China’s commercial aviation industry. It is well known for its C919 aircraft and is currently developing ARJ21 model, while also working on the wide-body C929 project, which has an estimated total investment of up to US$20 billion.

Shen proposed Việt Nam continue to facilitate the operations of COMAC aircraft and support the corporation’s cooperation with Vietjet. He also expressed interest in expanding collaboration in other areas such as aircraft maintenance and repair, and manufacturing, and production of equipment and spare parts.

PM Chính highly evaluated COMAC’s achievements in researching and developing modern commercial aircraft, noting that these efforts have contributed to diversifying the global supply of commercial aircraft and played a significant role in developing China’s aviation industry and high-tech scientific achievements.

Congratulating COMAC on its initial trade relations with Vietnamese airlines, PM Chính considered it a foundation for long-term cooperation. He noted that Việt Nam is continuing to improve its institutions, mechanisms, and policies to better facilitate the aviation sector's development, including streamlining procedures and encouraging the participation of various economic sectors, while promoting greater decentralisation and delegation of authority to relevant stakeholders.

For sustainable, long-term cooperation, he welcomed and encouraged COMAC to partner with Vietnamese counterparts in launching aircraft maintenance and repair services, promoting aircraft purchase and leasing agreements with airlines, collaborating in human resources training, and expanding cooperation in other areas where the company has strengths.

On the same day afternoon, PM Chính received Yan Jiehe, Chairman of the China Pacific Construction Group - a global top-500 enterprise specialising in investment, construction, operation, and management of infrastructure, with involvement in over 1,000 projects across China.

Yan told PM Chính that his group had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Hà Nội People’s Committee for infrastructure investment and development over five years, with a scale amounting to billions of USD. The group is currently participating in infrastructure projects in Việt Nam, such as the construction of Tứ Liên Bridge in Hà Nội, which commenced following a previous meeting with PM Chính in China.

He also reported on the group’s investment and operations in Việt Nam, and presented proposals to participate in other key projects, particularly expressway development, with a commitment to making these expressways model projects and completing them in half the originally planned timeframe.

Welcoming Yan’s proposals, PM Chính appreciated the effective and sustainable investment and business activities of the China Pacific Construction Group globally, and particularly in Việt Nam.

He urged the group to continue its good performance and swiftly complete the projects already underway. He also suggested the group study and engage in discussions with Hanoi authorities and relevant agencies regarding the possibility of participating in other major infrastructure projects, such as the road connecting Gia Bình Airport to central Hà Nội, Ngọc Hồi bridge, and Văn Cao–Hòa Lạc urban railway line.

Additionally, the PM encouraged the group to pursue public-private partnership (PPP) models in the expanded sections of the North–South Expressway, as well as projects involving seaports, airports, railways, and urban rail systems in Hà Nội, HCM City, and metro lines, including the one connecting Long Thành International Airport to Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport.

Noting that Việt Nam is undergoing robust infrastructure development, the Government leader expressed his hope that the group will commit to fundamental, long-term investment in Việt Nam. He emphasised the importance of workforce training, establishing operational bases, conducting sustainable business, and engaging in fair competition with other enterprises.

This meeting marked the final activity of PM Chính and the Vietnamese delegation during their working trip to attend the 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum and to conduct bilateral engagements in China. Following this event, the Vietnamese delegation departed Shanghai and returned to Việt Nam. VNS