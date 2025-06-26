In the age of AI, billionaires and tuk-tuk drivers stand equal, says Vietnamese tycoon Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo

BANGKOK — The 3rd UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) Global Forum on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence (AI) officially opened on Thursday in Bangkok, Thailand, bringing together over 800 leaders, experts and scholars from UNESCO’s 194 member states.

Speaking at the forum, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay stressed how AI is profoundly reshaping our lives, transforming the way we work, learn, connect and interact with one another. She called this a pivotal moment in human history, one that demands collective reflection on ethical frameworks for AI, guided by shared human values. Azoulay reaffirmed UNESCO’s commitment to supporting global cooperation and expressed hope that the forum would serve as a key milestone in the journey toward developing ethical standards that ensure no one is left behind.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who delivered the opening address at the forum, emphasised Thailand’s commitment to building an ethical and inclusive AI future. She urged global leaders to ensure that AI delivers real, lasting, and sustainable benefits for all.

Representing Việt Nam, business leader and entrepreneur Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, chairwoman of Sovico Group and Vietjet Air, joined a high-level panel discussion on how technology, policy and innovation can be harnessed for the public good in the AI era.

She said: “I come here today not only as a businesswoman leading a global airline and digital bank, not only as a PhD in automation, but first and foremost - as a mother.

"A mother who believes that technology must be designed to serve humanity and to create a fairer, more inclusive world for all, especially for the next generation. We are now living in the age of artificial intelligence - one that permeates every decision, every dream, and every life choice we make.”

Thảo shared how she has witnessed millions of Vietjet passengers take flights for the first time to new destinations, unlocking better opportunities in education, healthcare and employment. Through Vikki, a digital banking platform, millions of rural women and students from remote areas have gained access to financial services that transformed their lives.

"We should now promote equity in AI and AI must serve as a tool for everyone to leverage universal equal opportunities in education, finance, and healthcare," Thảo said.

She said that the well-being of society - and the common good of humanity - must be the foundation of every dialogue, policy and technological innovation of AI.

The Vietjet chairwoman added: “We must begin with people - upholding equality rooted in dignity and the fundamental right to personal happiness, regardless of background, income, gender, or education level. In this spirit, I believe that in the world of AI, there is no difference between myself, a successful person, a billionaire and a tuk-tuk driver or an ordinary citizen on the street.

"With that being said, at this prestigious UNESCO forum, I hope we will move beyond viewing AI merely as a tool, and instead embrace it as a commitment. A commitment that AI must always return to the heart of humanity, guided by core values: compassion, integrity, and the aspiration to build a world that is fairer, more inclusive, and better for all.”

Thảo also called for collective efforts to shape a global vision for AI, one that is built on a strong ethical foundation, centered on people, driven by inclusivity and grounded in trust. As a business leader, she pledged both financial and operational support to drive global initiatives, with particular endorsement of the proposed 'Fair Data Fund'. The fund aims to provide transparent, unbiased and multilingual data to train AI systems that serve the community, especially in developing countries.

She said: “More importantly, AI policies must place vulnerable communities at the centre, ensuring no one is left behind because of gender, circumstance or geography. I call on this forum to expand policymaking spaces for women, girls, and marginalised groups - not just as beneficiaries, but as co-creators of our digital future.

"As we move forward, I, along with my companies Vietjet, HDBank, Vikki Bank among others, remain committed to building a world where technology is not only intelligent, but also compassionate. A world where AI is not merely powered by algorithms, but guided by human values.”

As a strategic partner to UNESCO and the United Nations, Thảo and her enterprises have long supported meaningful community and sustainability initiatives across culture, education, science and women’s and children’s empowerment. Her inspiring remarks at today’s forum once again reflect the deep commitment of a business leader who combines strong ethics with impactful action in the era of transformative technology. — VNS