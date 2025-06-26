5G subscriptions expected to reach almost 2.9 billion at the end of 2025

HÀ NỘI — The telecom industry is entering an exciting new chapter, with rapid 5G adoption and a growing ecosystem that will drive innovation and reshape the way we live, work and connect.

According to the June 2025 Ericsson Mobility Report, 5G momentum is growing, with nearly one third of all mobile users worldwide, or about 2.9 billion people, expected to be on 5G by the end of the year.

In Southeast Asia and Oceania, 5G subscriptions are forecast to reach around 630 million in 2030, contributing around 49 per cent of total mobile subscriptions in the region by then. Data traffic per smartphone is expected to grow from 19 GB/month in 2024 to 38 GB/month by 2030. 5G networks handled 35 per cent of global mobile traffic by the end of 2024, with experts expecting the figure to top 80 percent by the end of 2030.

Việt Nam is steadily advancing after launching 5G service in October 2024, with three network providers now offering 5G.

Head of Ericsson Vietnam Rita Mokbel said: “From 5G to the digital economy, technology is driving the next wave of growth in Việt Nam. Communication service providers are rallying to provide nationwide 4G/5G coverage in Việt Nam.

“There are numerous existing and futuristic 5G use-cases that can potentially bring a paradigm shift across enterprises, helping them become more efficient and future-ready as well as sustainable."

"The possibilities that 5G can create for enterprises will not only put them on a fast track to meet the demands of the new world but more importantly, contribute to the socio-economic development of Việt Nam,” she added

Recent advancements in 5G standalone (SA) networks, coupled with the progress in 5G enabled devices, have led to an ecosystem poised to unlock transformative opportunities for connected creativity.

”To fully realise the potential of 5G, it is essential to continue deploying 5G SA and to further build out mid-band sites. 5G SA capabilities serve as a catalyst for driving new business growth opportunities,” Mokbel said.

Enhanced deployment of 5G SA will provide an even stronger foundation for adoption and drive new use cases for both enterprises and consumers. — VNS