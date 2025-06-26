HCM City export processing and industrial zones eye $20 bil investment by 2030

HCM CITY — The HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority targets fresh investments of more than US$20 billion in 2025 – 30 period following the imminent merger of HCM City and Bình Dương and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu provinces.

That translates into an average of US$8-10 million per hectare, and the agency also targets 70 per cent of the investment being disbursed on schedule.

Speaking on June 22 at the Party Congress of the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority, HEPZA head Lê Văn Thinh said the merger would create the country’s largest economic, financial and commercial hub.

The development of industrial parks would gain pace, with a number of new high-tech parks being built, he said.

Modern infrastructure associated with industrial urban areas would be built to create a living and working environment that meets international standards and helping attract top international and domestic human resources, he said.

He emphasised that it is vital to accelerate administrative reform and rise in the Public Administration Reform Index, the Department and District Competitiveness Index and Digital Transformation Index to attract value-added and knowledge-intensive businesses. —VNS