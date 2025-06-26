Phúc Sơn Group case: Nguyễn Văn Hậu admits all charges

HÀ NỘI – Nguyễn Văn Hậu, Chairman of Phúc Sơn Group JSC, fully admitted all of the charges delivered by the procuracy agency, and asked for leniency at the Thursday hearing as part of the high-profile trial of 41 defendants involved in the corruption case related to the firm.

Hậu, who is also Chairman of the Thăng Long Investment, Trade and Real Estate JSC Company, testified that he founded the Phúc Sơn Group in 2004 and acquired the Thăng Long Company in 2017. Following the acquisition, Hau took direct control of the company’s operations. His companies were involved in four projects and four bidding packages in Vĩnh Phúc, four in Phú Thọ, and two in Quảng Ngãi.

He acknowledged that the indictment from the Supreme People's Procuracy, which charged him with three offences - violating accounting regulations, causing serious consequences; violating bidding regulations, causing serious consequences; and giving bribes – is accurate, fair, and correct. He also admitted to unlawfully gaining VNĐ1.16 trillion (US$44.37 million).

On the charge of giving bribes, Hậu stated that he had voluntarily identified the recipient of the bribe and had confessed before the official launch of the investigation. He therefore requested an exemption from criminal liability.

Regarding financial restitution, both Hâhu and representatives of the Phúc Sơn Group pledged to fully compensate all damage caused by the case within four to five days, describing the timeline as entirely feasible before the court’s verdict.

According to the indictment, during the execution of various projects and procurement packages in the provinces of Vĩnh Phúc, Quảng Ngãi, and Phú Thọ, Hậu either personally committed, directed subordinates, or worked with partner entities to carry out unlawful activities related to bidding and accounting procedures.

Hậu is accused of exploiting personal relations and using bribes and material incentives to conspire with State officials and consultants. This collusion allegedly allowed companies within the Phúc Sơn ecosystem to obtain contracts illegally, carry out projects, and gain illicit profits, resulting in significant losses to State assets.

Prosecutors alleged that Hau gave VNĐ25 billion and $1 million to Hoàng Thị Thúy Lan, Ex-Secretary of the Party Committee of Vĩnh Phúc Province, on three separate occasions. In return, Lan and other provincial officials allegedly abused their positions to intervene unlawfully in Hậu’s favour.

The cumulative misconduct by Hậu and his accomplices caused extensive financial damage to the State, including over VNĐ504 billion ($19.26 million USD) from accounting violations, VNĐ204 billion through unlawful land valuation adjustments, and VNĐ459 billion from bidding irregularities. VNS