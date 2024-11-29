Deputy PM receives Minister-President of Germany’s State of Hesse

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn received visiting Minister-President of Germany’s State of Hesse Boris Rhein in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Sơn affirmed that Hesse is an outstanding German locality in terms of cooperation with Việt Nam, especially after the two sides established a priority cooperation framework in 2012.

He said he believes that the visit will contribute to creating a new driving force for the development of bilateral relations.

Boris Rhein affirmed the state wishes to further deepen its cooperation with Việt Nam, a potential market where many of its enterprises have effective investment projects.

He added that the Việt Nam-Germany University (VGU), a joint project between Việt Nam and Germany and the state of Hesse in the field of education and training, has become one of the prestigious high-quality human resources training establishments in Việt Nam.

To enhance effective cooperation in the coming period, Sơn proposed that the Hesse government promptly draft an agreement on priority cooperation with Việt Nam; encourage its businesses to establish high-tech research and development (R&D) centres in the country; and continue supporting the development and expansion of the VGU to improve its organisational structure and operational process, and launch new majors in line with the needs of Việt Nam's economy, such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor, and high technology.

In the field of vocational education, where Hesse has strengths, he recommended that the Hesse government support the training of German language skills for Vietnamese vocational students and promote mutual recognition of qualifications and certificates between the two countries in this area.

Regarding new areas of cooperation, Boris Rhein affirmed that Hesse is ready to share its experience and collaborate with Việt Nam in energy transition and green development; and support the country with financial resources, technology, and human resources training for climate change adaptation and sustainable development activities, as well as implementing commitments to net-zero emissions by 2050.

He also appreciated the successful integration of the Vietnamese community in Hesse and confirmed that the state is willing to coordinate with Việt Nam to organise activities in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Germany in 2025. — VNS