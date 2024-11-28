Việt Nam gives top priority to relations with Cambodia: Party chief

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Party and State always treasure and give top priority to building and fostering the growing and strong relationship with Cambodia, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm affirmed while meeting with King Norodom Sihamoni, who is on a state visit to Việt Nam.

Congratulating the Cambodian people on their great and significant achievements in the cause of national construction and development, General Secretary Lâm expressed his confidence that under the reign of the King, and the leadership of the Senate, National Assembly, and Government, they will gain new, even greater accomplishments in building a peaceful, independent, democratic, and socially progressive Cambodia.

He reaffirmed Việt Nam's support for Cambodia's vision and development direction in the new phase.

The Party leader emphasised that the Việt Nam-Cambodia relationship has withstood many challenges in the struggle for national liberation of both countries, as well as in the current process of national construction and development.

He also highlighted the need to promote the precious traditions that were nurtured by late President Hồ Chí Minh, late King Norodom Sihanouk, and generations of leaders of both nations; and continue mutual support in building and developing their respective countries.

The Party, State, and people of Việt Nam always bear in mind the support and assistance provided by the Senate, National Assembly, Government, military, and people of Cambodia for the Vietnamese people during their struggle for national liberation in the past, as well as in the current process of national construction, the Party chief reiterated.

King Norodom Sihamoni congratulated the Vietnamese people on the great and historically significant achievements they have gained in the process of renewal, national construction, and development.

He expressed his belief that, under the leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary Tô Lâm, they will continue to achieve even greater successes and fulfil the goals set by the Party, thus contributing to the overall development of the region and the world.

He affirmed that the visit to Cambodia in July by Lâm, in his capacity as State President, was of historic significance and contributed to strengthening the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between Cambodia and Việt Nam.

The King also expressed deep gratitude for the immense, timely, and effective support and assistance Việt Nam had provided to Cambodia in its struggle for independence and liberation from the genocidal regime, as well as in the current process of national construction.

He reaffirmed the high desire and strong determination of Cambodian leaders and people to continue nurturing and preserving the relationship between the two countries.

General Secretary Lâm said that this visit by the King is an important event and a milestone that further strengthens the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Cambodia.

He took this occasion to invite the King and the Queen Mother to take a leisure trip to Việt Nam at a suitable time. — VNA/VNS