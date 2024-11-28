Top legislator meets with Cambodian King in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Thursday met with Cambodian King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, who is on a state visit to Việt Nam.

The NA leader underscored that the King’s two-day visit could help significantly reinforce the "good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability" between Việt Nam and Cambodia.

King Norodom Sihamoni expressed his memories of Mẫn's official visit to Cambodia from November 21-24 this year, which, he said, contributed to strengthening the longstanding bilateral ties and opening new opportunities for cooperation across all fields.

The King described his ongoing state visit to Việt Nam as historic and pivotal in further consolidating and expanding the traditional friendship, solidarity, and cooperation between the two countries.

He said the Cambodian and Vietnamese people have consistently supported each other as good neighbours and brothers, for their mutual interests and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

He said the history of the bilateral ties showed that late Cambodian King Father Norodom Sihanouk and Việt Nam's high-ranking leaders established and built the strong foundation for the Cambodia-Việt Nam relationship.

Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, King Norodom Sihamoni himself, Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen, National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary, Prime Minister Samdech Hun Manet, and other high-ranking leaders of Cambodia have been working to nurture and enhance the two countries’ traditional friendship, solidarity and cooperation, he stressed.

Mẫn emphasised that the generations of Vietnamese leaders and people always remember the warm sentiments and invaluable support that the late King Father Norodom Sihanouk, Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, and King Norodom Sihamoni, as well as generations of Cambodian leaders and people have extended to the country and people of Việt Nam during their past struggle for national independence, as well as in the nation building, safeguarding, and development cause today.

He showed his hope that the King, in his esteemed position, would continue to nurture this relationship, and support efforts to educate the younger generations of both countries on the close bond and solidarity between the two countries and their people.

The top legislator affirmed that he, along with the entire National Assembly, will make every effort to continue strengthening cooperation with the Senate and National Assembly of Cambodia in law-making, supervision, and decision-making on major national issues.

He affirmed that Vietnamese leaders and people look forward to welcoming Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk and the King to visit Việt Nam at an appropriate time.

On this occasion, King Norodom Sihamoni expressed his deep gratitude to the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam for helping the Cambodian people escape from the genocidal regime in the past, as well as in the current national construction and development process.

The King said he believed that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, led by General Secretary Tô Lâm, Việt Nam would achieve comprehensive development in all areas, contributing to strengthening its international reputation and role, and to peace, stability, and development in the ASEAN region and the world. — VNA/VNS