PM Chính meets with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday met with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, who is on a two-day state visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of President Luong Cuong.

The PM said that the history of the Việt Nam-Cambodia relationship is marked by each country’s arduous struggles for independence and freedom, and that their mutual sharing and sacrifice constitute an invaluable asset that the two nations' people need to preserve and nurture together.

He affirmed that Vietnamese people always remember the support offered by the late King Father Norodom Sihanouk, King Norodom Sihamoni, and generations of Cambodian leaders and people during Việt Nam's fight for national liberation and its current national building, defence, and development efforts.

Congratulating the Cambodian people on their comprehensive achievements over the past two decades under King Norodom Sihamoni’s wise reign and the leadership of the Cambodian Senate, National Assembly, and Government, PM Chinh lauded Cambodia’s contributions to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the international community.

He also congratulated Cambodia on the successful hosting of the 12th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) and the 11th plenary session of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace (IPTP-11), which have helped elevate its regional and global stature.

The Government leader affirmed that Việt Nam places a top priority on strengthening solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Cambodia. He pledged to work tirelessly with Cambodian leaders and people to deepen the bilateral ties, meeting the aspirations of their people.

Việt Nam is ready to support Cambodia in successfully hosting the 20th Francophonie Summit in 2026, he added.

For his part, King Norodom Sihamoni noted that Việt Nam's achievements serve as a source of inspiration and encouragement for Cambodia in its national construction and development endeavors.

Expressing his gratitude for Việt Nam's invaluable cooperation and assistance in Cambodia's struggle for national liberation in the past, as well as in the current national building and development cause, the King emphasised that the Cambodia-Việt Nam relationship is not only fraternity, but also the long-standing friendship carrying profound historical significance.

He promised to continue backing the cooperation between the two governments, believing that the bilateral relationship will further develop in a more effective and extensive manner.

The two sides noted with delight the continuous development of the bilateral relations in recent years. The two countries have cooperated closely in politics-diplomacy and security-defence. Trade and investment cooperation remains a cornerstone for deepening the bilateral relations, and enhancing the economic ties.

Currently, there are about 3,000 Cambodian students studying in Việt Nam, and nearly 100 Vietnamese students in Cambodia, who are serving as important bridges for the friendship between the two countries.

They agreed to step up the exchange of delegations and meetings at all levels, promote cooperation in economy, culture, science, and technology, and enhance people-to-people exchanges. They are also committed to solving any existing issues in the spirit of solidarity and friendly neighbourliness.

The Vietnamese PM described the close ties and solidarity between Việt Nam and Cambodia, Việt Nam and Laos, and between Việt Nam, Laos, and Cambodia as inevitable and objective relations that are a valuable asset of each country and all three nations.

He urged both Việt Nam and Cambodia to actively disseminate information about the tradition of friendship and solidarity among their people, especially among younger generations.

On this occasion, PM Chính expressed his hope that the King, in his noble position, will continue to pay attention to and, together with high-ranking Cambodian leaders, work to address difficulties and obstacles, and facilitate the naturalisation of people of Vietnamese origin who meet necessary conditions to live and work legally and stably in Cambodia. These people, he said, will serve as bridges for friendship between the two countries.

He also called for the King's support to establish and soon put into operation a Centre for Vietnamese Studies at the Royal University of Phnom Penh, which will become a hub for Cambodian and international students to explore the language, culture, and people of Việt Nam, as well as the Vietnam-Cambodia relationship. — VNA/VNS