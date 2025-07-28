Việt Nam's 30 years in ASEAN: Common aspiration to build a region of peace, stability, and development

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs organised a reception in Hà Nội on Monday to mark the 30th anniversary of its accession to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (July 28, 1995 – 2025) and the bloc's 58th founding anniversary (August 8, 1967 – 2025).

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn presided over the event, which brought together ambassadors, especially of ASEAN nations, along with heads of international organisations, as well as senior Vietnamese officials.

In his remarks, the top Vietnamese diplomat highlighted the historic significance of Việt Nam's decision to join ASEAN in 1995, describing the bloc as the first and most vital gateway to the country's regional integration and national development.

He reaffirmed Việt Nam's long-term commitment to ASEAN, noting that both ASEAN and Việt Nam share the aspiration to build a region of peace, stability, and development.

"We also came together in a spirit of humility, shared responsibility, and most important, a commitment to one another."

He recalled Việt Nam active contributions to major ASEAN milestones, including the realisation of ASEAN-10, the signing of the ASEAN Charter, the establishment of the ASEAN Community, and most recently, the adoption of the “ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future”.

Việt Nam, Sơn said, has stood shoulder to shoulder with fellow member states and international partners in building a united, resilient and forward-looking ASEAN.

United in purpose, guided by shared objectives and principles, ASEAN has become the driving force for regional stability, economic dynamism and socio cultural governance.

Today, ASEAN is the world's fifth largest economy with a combined economy of nearly US$4 trillion and a population of almost 700 million.

"Building on the ASEAN Free Trade Area, ASEAN Economic Community has been expanding network of FTA, and ASEAN has allowed enormous economic opportunities, open dynamic flows of trade and investment, enhanced regional connectivity, and thus position Southeast Asia as epicenter of sustainable economic growth," Sơn noted.

Looking ahead, Sơn stressed the importance of promoting dialogue, cooperation, diplomacy, international law, and multilateralism, and the maintenance of a peaceful, stable environment as prerequisites for ASEAN’s sustainable growth.

The top diplomat said Việt Nam welcomes the recent immediate and unconditional ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand, calling it "a vital step the de-escalation and restoration of peace and security."

"It's a good news for all of us, especially on this commemoration day," Sơn said, requesting a round of applause for the agreement reached after the successful talks Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai today at the official residence of the Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who chaired the meeting in his capacity as ASEAN Chair 2025.

Việt Nam, he added, remains firmly committed to advancing the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, and will give high priority to innovation, green transition, digital transformation, and inclusive, sustainable development. The ASEAN Future Forum, hosted by Việt Nam, will serve as a platform for inclusive and open dialogue.

On this occasion, the official expressed deep gratitude to generations of leaders and officials whose wholehearted dedications have laid the solid groundwork for Việt Nam participation in and meaningful contributions to ASEAN over the past 30 years.

On behalf of ASEAN member states, Ambassador Dato’ Tan Yang Thai of Malaysia – Chair of ASEAN 2025 – extended warm congratulations to Việt Nam, describing the country’s accession to ASEAN in 1995 as a defining moment that paved the way for the bloc’s expansion, ultimately resulting in the ASEAN-10 in 1999.

Reflecting on Việt Nam's journey, he commended its role as a proactive, responsible, and constructive member. He highlighted Việt Nam's significant contributions to promoting regional economic integration, upholding peace and stability, and advancing a rules-based regional order.

Việt Nam has consistently supported ASEAN's centrality, ensuring an open and inclusive common voice. It has demonstrated leadership, particularly during key points of time such as its ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020, through initiatives that maintain regional cooperation momentum, support regional recovery, bolster supply chain resilience, and drive forward strategic agreements such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

The diplomat also hailed the Việt Nam-initiated ASEAN Future Forum as a vivid demonstration of the country's strategic mindset and vision, saying the forum not only gathers ideas but also conveys the message about the bloc's proactiveness in shaping the future, readiness to cope with every change of the era, and placement of the people's interests at the centre.

Việt Nam's 30-year journey in ASEAN underscores its right and strategic decision that consistently gives strategic priority to ASEAN in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralism and diversification of external relations, and international integration. Looking to the future, Việt Nam remains committed to ASEAN, contributing actively to a peaceful, stable, and sustainably developing Southeast Asia. — VNS