Việt Nam–Laos ties thriving across all fields

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam–Laos cooperation has been continuously strengthened in a comprehensive, effective, and substantive manner, remarked member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn during his phone talks with Lao officials on July 28.

The Lao officials included member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane and acting head of the LPRP Central Committee's External Relations Commission of Bounleua Phandanouvong.

The two sides discussed measures to enhance bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of shared interest.

According to Deputy PM and FM Sơn, leaders from both sides agreed on key directions for advancing bilateral ties and measures to resolve outstanding issues. They instructed relevant ministries and agencies to actively implement agreements and promote tangible progress in cooperation. Preparations are underway for upcoming high-level engagements, underscoring both sides’ commitment to further elevating the relationship.

The Lao officials welcomed the frequent high-level exchanges, describing them as a reflection of the close, trusted partnership between the two Parties, States, and peoples. They noted with satisfaction the continued expansion of cooperation across sectors, with stronger political ties, defence and security cooperation serving as a key pillar for collaboration, and fostered economic ties. Progress is also seen in transport connectivity, education and training, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and coordination at regional and international forums.

Both sides shared assessments of the international and regional landscape and pledged to strengthen coordination, particularly within ASEAN, to promote peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region.

They reiterated their resolve to further deepen the Việt Nam–Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, while maintaining close coordination at multilateral platforms and on regional issues. — VNA/VNS