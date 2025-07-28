Việt Nam–Cuba timeless bond looks towards sustainable future

HAVANA — The Việt Nam–Cuba relationship is a unique bond of brotherhood and solidarity, forged through their struggles against imperialism and in the process of building socialism, and stands as a lasting legacy that transcends geographical distance and cultural differences toward a sustainable future, according to Gerardo Penalver Portal, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries, Peñalver Portal highlighted the special nature and key milestones in the bilateral relations, which have been strengthened by leaders of both countries.

He underlined the great potential for developing bilateral relations, stating that based on the solid foundation of this exemplary relationship, the two sides are committed to building a comprehensive, effective, substantive, and sustainable cooperation.

Nothing can hinder the shared aspiration of the two Parties, States, and peoples to reach new heights in mutually beneficial integration and to strengthen confidence in the future of the two nations, he said.

Through shared political will, historic brotherhood, and a common vision for sustainable development, Việt Nam and Cuba have built a model alliance, which was forged in their struggle for national independence and now sustained by active cooperation in key areas such as agriculture, renewable energy, and healthcare, Peñalver Portal said.

He highlighted the significant progress in economic cooperation between the two countries, noting that since the bilateral trade agreement came into effect in April 2020, two-way trade has grown substantially, hitting USS$134.7 million in the first eight months of 2024, up 187 per cent increase compared to the same period of 2023. He said that the agreement not only reduces tariffs but also paves the way for greater product and service diversification.

Việt Nam has become the largest Asian investor in Cuba, with at least seven active projects worth over $160 million, mainly concentrated in the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM).

One of the most notable examples of cooperation is in rice production. Việt Nam has not only shared its technology but also sent experienced technicians to Cuba. Under the bilateral agricultural cooperation project implemented over the past decade, more than 4,700 ha of rice fields have been improved using laser technology, and nearly 6,000 km of irrigation canals and field roads have been upgraded.

In addition, there are projects in coffee and corn cultivation as well as aquaculture, with Việt Nam providing seeds, expertise, and management models.

In the healthcare sector, solidarity between the two nations has been especially evident during challenging times such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Việt Nam was one of the first countries to purchase 5 million doses of Cuba’s COVID-19 vaccine and also received an additional donation of 150,000 doses in September 2021. The two countries have jointly implemented projects in biotechnology and pharmaceutical production, including technology transfer, human resources training, and clinical trials.

The people and government of Cuba deeply appreciate Việt Nam's consistent stance in calling for an end to the economic, trade, and financial embargo imposed by the United States against Cuba, he said.

Cuba and Việt Nam have always supported each other in international organisations and at multilateral forums in which they are members, including events and forums of political parties. The two sides share a high level of consensus on issues of shared concern on the global agenda.

Campaigns to mobilise support and donate essential supplies, especially rice, regularly organised by Vietnamese organisations, businesses, agencies, and people have provided valuable assistance and strong moral support to Cuba, he noted, adding that the stable presence of Vietnamese enterprises in Cuba, with crucial production projects carried out despite challenges and constraints, clearly demonstrates determination, loyalty, and a hopeful commitment to the present and future.

He emphasised that the outlook for Cuba–Việt Nam cooperation in the years ahead is both strategic and full of promise, as both nations have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their political, economic, scientific, and cultural partnership, with the shared goal of advancing toward a more comprehensive and mutually beneficial relationship.

The Cuban official stated that the two sides should focus on three key priorities - diversifying economic cooperation, strengthening collaboration in science and agri-industrial sectors, and promoting people-to-people and youth exchanges.

According to him, during the eighth political consultation in Hà Nội recently between the two countries’ Ministries of Foreign Affairs, the two sides discussed key issues to advance the development strategy of bilateral relations. Việt Nam and Cuba once again reaffirmed their stance in upholding peace and multilateralism, and promoting South-South cooperation.

On the economic front, discussions focused on expanding and diversifying cooperation in trade, production, and science. Meanwhile, cultural, educational, scientific, and technological sectors were also included in the dialogue agenda, with both sides proposing new forms of cooperation to promote mutual understanding and human development, he said.

A key highlight of this consultation round was the signing of the Political Consultation Plan for the 2026–2028 period, which is expected to help translate mutual consensus into concrete actions, aiming to enhance institutional coordination and ensure the effective implementation of cooperative projects, he noted.

In the coming time, key cooperation projects will be implemented to support the research, development, production, and commercialisation of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products invented by Cuban scientific centres in the Vietnamese market, the Cuban official noted, adding that efforts will also be made to promote energy cooperation.

Cuba is seeking high-quality Vietnamese enterprises and products in the fields of textiles and garment, footwear, fertiliser production, household appliances, IT equipment, solar batteries, electric vehicles, and hybrid vehicles for production and distribution in both the wholesale and retail markets of Cuba, he stated.

This year, Cuba inaugurated a research group dedicated to studying President Hồ Chí Minh’s life and revolutionary career, he said, showing his hope that a similar group focusing on Fidel Castro Ruz will be established in Việt Nam, along with the implementation of publishing projects on his ideology.

According to Peñalver Portal, artistic exchanges are also being actively promoted, creating opportunities for the people of both countries to appreciate each other’s rich cultures. In terms of academia, the two countries continue to maintain the exchange of university scholarships.

He expressed his belief that Việt Nam will achieve its development goals, driven by the strong determination shown by the Party, the State, and the people in streamlining the political system and leveraging science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation as key drivers of socio-economic growth. — VNA/VNS