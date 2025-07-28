Việt Nam–Switzerland ties steadily advancing: Diplomat

GENEVA — Việt Nam and Switzerland have enjoyed steadily growing relations, with development cooperation and economic ties serving as key pillars of the partnership, according to former Swiss Ambassador to Việt Nam Ivo Siber.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in Geneva on the occasion of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn’s participation in the sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, Siber underlined that since the start of diplomatic relations in 1971, bilateral ties have grown stronger and stronger. Development and economic cooperation has been the primary engine behind this progress since the early 1990s and is expected to be further promoted in the coming time.

He said Switzerland strongly supported Việt Nam's accession to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), which paved the way for new opportunities for both Việt Nam and Swiss businesses. Swiss enterprises have so far invested over US$2 billion in Việt Nam.

Beyond economic ties, bilateral relations have also broadened into areas such as cultural exchange, tourism, people-to-people links, and political dialogue.

Siber expressed optimism that high-level contacts between the two nations will inject fresh momentum into negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Việt Nam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), of which Switzerland is a member. He highlighted the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), signed in 2020, as a successful model demonstrating the value of such accords in strengthening ties in trade, investment, and beyond.

The next round of official negotiations between Việt Nam and EFTA is expected to take place in early September in Geneva. Parliamentary delegations from EFTA member countries are also coordinating with their Vietnamese counterparts in preparation for a visit to Việt Nam next spring.

Amid recent disruptions in the global trading environment, Siber stressed that a timely conclusion of the EFTA–Việt Nam FTA will boost trade and investment flows. With shared interests and Switzerland’s consistent commitment to international cooperation and the rule of law, both countries are well-positioned to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes that extend beyond a conventional trade pact.

He emphasised that ongoing dialogue and the identification of common values will help both sides strengthen collaboration for shared progress. Chairman Mẫn’s current visit to Switzerland and the revival of FTA talks are concrete steps forward, reinforced by cooperation momentum within ASEAN, the United Nations, various multilateral frameworks, and the Swiss–Việt Nam Economic Forum (SVEF). — VNS