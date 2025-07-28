Việt Nam a valued partner for a cohesive, responsive, people-oriented ASEAN

Vietnam News Agency spoke with Ambassador/Permanent Representative of the Republic of Indonesia to ASEAN Derry Aman about the role of Việt Nam in ASEAN for the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam's accession to the regional bloc (July 28, 1995 – 2025).

How do you evaluate Việt Nam’s role and contributions to ASEAN over the past 30 years?

Việt Nam has emerged as an active and constructive member of ASEAN. Since joining the organisation in 1995, Việt Nam has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to ASEAN’s core principles of unity, consensus and regional resilience. Its leadership has been particularly evident during its ASEAN Chairmanships in 2010 and 2020, both marked by professionalism and a forward-looking agenda.

Việt Nam's leadership during its ASEAN Chairmanships — particularly in 2020, during a time of unprecedented global challenge due to COVID-19 — was widely recognised for its effectiveness and focus on maintaining regional cooperation despite the pandemic. The country's contributions to ASEAN community building, economic integration and proactive diplomacy in regional and global fora are deeply valued by fellow member states.

It has also played a key role in the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI), including being one of its founding advocates when the initiative was launched in 2001. The IAI aims to narrow the development gap among ASEAN Member States, and Việt Nam’s active participation in this effort reflects its strong commitment to inclusive and equitable regional development.

For Indonesia, Việt Nam has demonstrated consistency in advancing ASEAN community building while also helping to prepare the region for future challenges. One such example is its initiative in establishing the ASEAN Future Forum in 2024.

The ASEAN Future Forum presents a timely and strategic platform to help shape the future of ASEAN. By fostering dialogue and collaboration among leaders, experts and the private sector, the forum contributes to a shared vision for a more resilient, united and forward-looking ASEAN. The future of ASEAN is ours to shape, through shared commitment and collective action.

Việt Nam has played a significant role in advancing ASEAN community building across all three pillars: Political-Security, Economic and Socio-Cultural. The country's active engagement in regional dialogue mechanisms, constructive approach to sensitive regional issues and growing economic integration with fellow ASEAN Member States have enhanced ASEAN’s collective capacity and resilience. From Indonesia’s perspective, Việt Nam is a valued partner in shaping a more cohesive, responsive and people-oriented ASEAN.

What is noteworthy about Indonesia and Việt Nam's cooperation within ASEAN over the past 30 years, and what similarities do the two countries have in their approaches to regional issues?

Indonesia and Việt Nam share a common vision for a peaceful, stable and inclusive Southeast Asia. Both countries strongly uphold ASEAN centrality, regional cooperation and the importance of a rules-based international order. Over the years, Indonesia and Việt Nam have closely collaborated on key ASEAN priorities, including maritime cooperation, economic integration, sustainable development and climate action.

Both nations remain firmly committed to maintaining ASEAN unity, particularly amid growing geopolitical tensions. In the South China Sea (known in Việt Nam as the East Sea), Indonesia and Việt Nam consistently advocate for dialogue, adherence to international law and the peaceful resolution of disputes. This shared stance reflects a broader commitment to regional stability and diplomacy. In particular, both Indonesia and Việt Nam have advocated for the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS, especially concerning the South China Sea.

The strategic partnership between Indonesia and Việt Nam continues to deepen, grounded in mutual respect and a shared regional outlook. This strong relationship is marked by frequent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in areas such as trade, defence and development. Both countries are also committed to advancing concrete bilateral initiatives aligned with their Vision 2045 goals. Both countries believe that cooperation will help ASEAN deliver tangible benefits to our peoples and contribute to a stable, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Indonesia and Việt Nam’s partnership extends beyond the bilateral sphere into regional and global cooperation. Both countries consistently support each other’s sovereignty and candidacies in regional and international bodies, while also working together to address pressing global challenges.

The visit of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Tô Lâm to Indonesia in March further underscored the strength of this relationship. It sparked a renewed commitment to elevate bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reflecting the ambition of both countries to build a more integrated, resilient and forward-looking partnership for the future.

In the future, from Indonesia's perspective, in what areas can the two countries strengthen cooperation within the framework of ASEAN? What are your expectations for Việt Nam's role in ASEAN through 2045?

Looking ahead, Indonesia and Việt Nam have significant potential to deepen cooperation across several strategic sectors. Key areas include renewable energy, digital transformation, digital connectivity, food and agricultural security, sustainable maritime economy, maritime security and high-tech industries. These sectors are critical to both countries' efforts to achieve their shared vision of becoming high-income economies by 2045.

There is also strong potential for enhanced collaboration in research, innovation and industrial development. The establishment of Samsung’s largest research and development centre in Southeast Asia, located in Việt Nam, positions the country as a key player in the region’s FDI landscape. This development opens the door for greater collaboration among government, industry and research institutions, enabling Việt Nam to build stronger industrial capabilities and compete more effectively in global supply chains.

At the regional level, Indonesia and Việt Nam can jointly contribute to enhancing ASEAN’s capacity to address emerging challenges, such as developing the digital economy, digital transformation and the green economy. Indonesia also looks forward to seeing Việt Nam continue its active role within ASEAN, particularly in supporting the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

With its dynamic economy, diplomatic experiences and strong commitment to multilateralism, Việt Nam is well positioned to play an active role in shaping ASEAN’s future over the next three decades. By harnessing these shared priorities and comparative advantages, Indonesia and Việt Nam can become key drivers of a resilient, innovative and future-ready ASEAN.

If you were to send a message to the Vietnamese people for the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam's accession to ASEAN, what would you like to say?

On behalf of the Government and people of Indonesia, I extend our warmest congratulations to the Government and people of Việt Nam on the 30th anniversary of your accession to ASEAN.

Việt Nam’s journey in ASEAN has been a remarkable testament to the resilience, vision and steadfast dedication to regional peace and prosperity.

As Indonesia and Việt Nam continue to deepen our partnership within ASEAN, we look forward to further strengthening our collaboration for the benefit of our peoples and for a more peaceful and prosperous Southeast Asia. We are proud to stand beside Việt Nam as ASEAN partners, working hand in hand for the collective good of our region.

May the friendship between our nations and the ASEAN family continue to flourish in the decades to come.