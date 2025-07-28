Việt Nam continues to play greater role in ASEAN's development process: Australian Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — In the new era under the leadership of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Việt Nam will probably play an even greater role not only in the development of ASEAN, but also in the bloc's relations with its external partners, Australian Ambassador to Việt Nam Gillian Bird has assessed.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam’s admission to ASEAN (July 28, 1995 – 2025), Gillian Bird, who was the first Australian Ambassador to ASEAN and also served as Australia's Senior Official for the grouping for many years, said that over the past 30 years, Việt Nam has become an increasingly influential and active voice within ASEAN, and contributed a lot of ideas and initiatives to the bloc.

Among them, the most notable is the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF), initiated and led by Việt Nam, she stated, adding that this is a highly important initiative that bears Việt Nam’s imprint. The forum has been held twice, bringing together leaders, policymakers, and experts to collectively reflect on ASEAN’s future.

According to the diplomat, ASEAN is a key partner for Australia, and Australia is the oldest dialogue partner of ASEAN.

“We need a strong ASEAN to make sure that Southeast Asia remains strong, peaceful, and prosperous. So we support ASEAN's centrality. We are delighted to have a comprehensive strategic partnership.” Bird shared.

Australia has made strong investments in ASEAN. Last year, it hosted a special summit with ASEAN leaders in Melbourne, during which it announced initiatives to support ASEAN-Australia relations, with a total value of approximately 500 million AUD (US$326.6 million). The areas of cooperation focus on issues of practical importance to both sides, such as energy security, climate change resilience, trade and investment, and education.

This is a large-scale cooperation programme, and Australia greatly values Việt Nam’s active participation and support across all these fields, she affirmed. — VNS