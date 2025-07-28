Việt Nam's 30 years in ASEAN: A model of risk management, national interest protection

PHNOM PENH — Amid intensifying geopolitical rivalry among major powers, Việt Nam has emerged as a model within ASEAN in balancing relations with global powers while effectively managing risks and safeguarding national and regional interests, said Thong Mengdavid, a regional geopolitical analyst and international security researcher at the Royal University of Phnom Penh’s Institute for International Studies and Public Policy.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident reporter in Phnom Penh marking the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam's accession to the bloc (July 28, 1995 – 2025), the Cambodian expert praised Việt Nam for promoting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s role as an independent, credible entity. He highlighted Việt Nam's consistent support for ASEAN's centrality, particularly through its advocacy for neutrality and unity within the bloc to help prevent external interference that could undermine its solidarity.

The country has also played a key role in upholding a rules-based order in the South China Sea (known in Việt Nam as the East Sea) by steadfastly promoting the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) as well as by pushing for the finalisation of a Code of Conduct (COC).

Thong went on to underscore Việt Nam's contributions to regional and global economic integration. He pointed to its active participation in negotiating major trade pacts such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which aim to strengthen regional supply chains and deepen economic connectivity.

The researcher suggested the nation further bolster ASEAN's centrality by continuing its role as a proactive member, particularly in maintaining international law, especially in the East Sea, as well as promoting multilateral rules-based solutions to regional challenges.

He assessed that Việt Nam's balanced foreign policy between China and the US serves as a strategic defence model, reinforcing ASEAN’s neutrality. Moreover, Việt Nam could drive the association's deeper economic integration, digital transformation, and crisis resilience by sharing its successful development experiences and supporting regional initiatives. — VNA/VNS