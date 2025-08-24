Focaccia to remember from Mediterranean shores

A perfect savoury treat for your afternoon, the Mediterranean focaccia delivers fresh, harmonious and inspiring flavours from the sun-drenched coast. This soft, aromatic bread is topped with sun-dried tomatoes, grilled zucchini, red bell peppers, and creamy feta cheese, all beautifully enhanced with a rich olive tapenade. Every bite offers a light yet deeply flavourful experience, crafted with care by Chef Nguyễn Thị Kim Lan in the cosy ambience of Song Hong Bar.

Ingredients:

Focaccia: 150g

Zucchini: 20g

Red pepper: 20 g

Tapenade (olive paste): 10g

Feta cheese: 10g

Sun-dried tomatoes: 10g

Preparation:

Slice the zucchini and red pepper into thin strips, grill them until tender.

Cut the focaccia bread horizontally for the sandwich.

Spread a thin layer of olive tapenade on the bottom half of the focaccia.

Layer the cooked zucchini and red pepper strips on top of the tapenade then add the sun-dried tomatoes.

Crumble the feta cheese over the vegetables. Place the top half of the focaccia on the sandwich. Enjoy your sandwich!

Tip: You can press and heat it in a panini press or on a skillet for a warm, melty sandwich.

Song Hong Bar is located in the main lobby of Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội. Tel: 024 3823 8888. VNS