Home Sunday/Weekend Ông Táo's Kitchen

Focaccia to remember from Mediterranean shores

August 24, 2025 - 07:00
With Chef Nguyễn Thị Kim Lan from Pan Pacific Hanoi

A perfect savoury treat for your afternoon, the Mediterranean focaccia delivers fresh, harmonious and inspiring flavours from the sun-drenched coast. This soft, aromatic bread is topped with sun-dried tomatoes, grilled zucchini, red bell peppers, and creamy feta cheese, all beautifully enhanced with a rich olive tapenade. Every bite offers a light yet deeply flavourful experience, crafted with care by Chef Nguyễn Thị Kim Lan in the cosy ambience of Song Hong Bar.

Chef Nguyễn Thị Kim Lan from Pan Pacific Hanoi

Ingredients:

  • Focaccia: 150g
  • Zucchini: 20g
  • Red pepper: 20 g
  • Tapenade (olive paste): 10g
  • Feta cheese: 10g
  • Sun-dried tomatoes: 10g
Mediterranean focaccia

Preparation:

  • Slice the zucchini and red pepper into thin strips, grill them until tender.
  • Cut the focaccia bread horizontally for the sandwich.
  • Spread a thin layer of olive tapenade on the bottom half of the focaccia.
  • Layer the cooked zucchini and red pepper strips on top of the tapenade then add the sun-dried tomatoes.
  • Crumble the feta cheese over the vegetables. Place the top half of the focaccia on the sandwich. Enjoy your sandwich!

Tip: You can press and heat it in a panini press or on a skillet for a warm, melty sandwich.

Song Hong Bar is located in the main lobby of Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội. Tel: 024 3823 8888. VNS

