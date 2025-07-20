Sunset Aperol – The Summit Bar’s Spritz & Sunset Collection

This collection captures the vibrant glow of dusk. The exquisite Sunset Aperol, featuring the bittersweet allure of Aperol expertly blended with the effervescence of Carta Blanca Sparkling and a whisper of soda, delivers a symphony of flavours.

Each sip unfolds with a delightful balance of zesty orange and subtle herbal notes, culminating in a crisp, refreshing finish. It’s an invitation to unwind and savour the beauty of the fading light, perfectly encapsulating the magic of sunset in your glass in the elegant ambiance of The Summit Bar, by talented bar manager Vũ Thị Hồng.

Ingredients:

Aperol: 30ml

Carta Blanca sparkling wine: 100ml

Soda: 1 dash

Ice

Orange slice for garnish

Preparation:

Chill your glass, then fill with ice generously.

Pour in Aperol and carefully top with 100ml of Carta Blanca sparkling wine.

Finish with a single dash of soda water, then give it a gentle stir to combine without flattening the bubbles.

Garnish with a fresh orange slice or a half-wheel. The citrus oils from the orange complement the Aperol perfectly.

The Summit Bar is on floor 20 of Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội. For reservations, please dial 090 177 8318. VNS