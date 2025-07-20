Sunset Aperol – The Summit Bar’s Spritz & Sunset Collection

FPT records high profit in H1/2025
1.
This collection captures the vibrant glow of dusk. The exquisite Sunset Aperol, featuring the bittersweet allure of Aperol expertly blended with the effervescence of Carta Blanca Sparkling and a whisper of soda, delivers a symphony of flavours.
Each sip unfolds with a delightful balance of zesty orange and subtle herbal notes, culminating in a crisp, refreshing finish. It’s an invitation to unwind and savour the beauty of the fading light, perfectly encapsulating the magic of sunset in your glass in the elegant ambiance of The Summit Bar, by talented bar manager Vũ Thị Hồng.
|The Summit Bar manager Vũ Thị Hồng
Ingredients:
|Sunset Aperol
Preparation:
The Summit Bar is on floor 20 of Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội. For reservations, please dial 090 177 8318. VNS