Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sunday/Weekend Ông Táo's Kitchen

Gourmet Tuna & Cheese Toast

May 31, 2025 - 08:00
With Chef Nguyễn Thị Kim Lan from Pan Pacific Hanoi

Awaken your palate with the grilled tuna and cheese toast – a perfect combination of crispy toast, rich tuna filling and melted cheese. Each bite is a wonderful blend of sweet caramelised onions, creamy tuna mayonnaise and savoury cheese, delivering a delightful experience in the cosy ambiance of Sông Hồng Bar at the masterful hands of Chef Nguyễn Thị Kim Lan.

With Chef Nguyễn Thị Kim Lan from Pan Pacific Hanoi

Ingredients:

  • 2 slices of toast
  • 40g onion (for caramelising)
  • 60g tuna in oil
  • 30g mayonnaise
  • 20g Emmental cheese
  • Chilli powder (optional)
Gourmet Tuna & Cheese Toast

Preparation:

  • Caramelise the onion then mix with drained tuna and mayonnaise.
  • Spread filling on one toast slice, top with another.
  • Cover with Emmental cheese and sprinkle with chilli powder (optional).
  • Grill until cheese melts and toast is golden.

Gourmet tuna and cheese toast is a delicious morning treat served at Sông Hồng Bar in Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội. Tel: 024 3823 8888. VNS

dining restaurant chef cuisine culinary food delicacy

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom