Gourmet Tuna & Cheese Toast

Awaken your palate with the grilled tuna and cheese toast – a perfect combination of crispy toast, rich tuna filling and melted cheese. Each bite is a wonderful blend of sweet caramelised onions, creamy tuna mayonnaise and savoury cheese, delivering a delightful experience in the cosy ambiance of Sông Hồng Bar at the masterful hands of Chef Nguyễn Thị Kim Lan.

Ingredients:

2 slices of toast

40g onion (for caramelising)

60g tuna in oil

30g mayonnaise

20g Emmental cheese

Chilli powder (optional)

Preparation:

Caramelise the onion then mix with drained tuna and mayonnaise.

Spread filling on one toast slice, top with another.

Cover with Emmental cheese and sprinkle with chilli powder (optional).

Grill until cheese melts and toast is golden.

Gourmet tuna and cheese toast is a delicious morning treat served at Sông Hồng Bar in Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội. Tel: 024 3823 8888. VNS