Part of the 'Chocolate on the Salty Side' menu at Mangosteen Restaurant, Mövenpick’s savoury take on tarte tatin is a bold exploration of flavour, inspired by the rich heritage of Swiss chocolate.

This unexpected combination of sweet, tangy tomatoes, creamy goat’s cheese, and toasted pine nuts is deepened by the subtle bitterness of coffee beans and the delicate sweetness of white chocolate. A dish that challenges expectations and delights the palate – proof that chocolate belongs just as much in the savoury world as it does in the sweet.

Ingredients:

1tsp sugar

15g butter

100g cherry tomatoes

1 sprig oregano

Sea salt and freshly-ground black pepper to taste

35g filo pastry

To serve:

4 x 40g fresh goat's cheese

2g Mövenpick Chocolate Chips

2 bunches of rocket

1 sprig basil

2tbsp pine nuts

2tsp dry-roasted coffee beans

4tsp olive oil

4 black olives

Preparation:

- Heat the oven to 220°C.

- Caramelise the sugar in a small pan.

- Remove from the stove, place the whole tomatoes in the pan and season with salt and pepper.

- Add a couple of knobs of butter and sprinkle with fresh oregano.

- Cover with five layers of filo pastry, each measuring 11x11cm, press down lightly and bake in the centre of the oven for approx 12 mins. Remove from the oven and tip onto the plates.

To serve:

Place the tart on a plate with rocket, basil, toasted pine nuts and goat's cheese, drizzle with olive oil, then sprinkle with freshly-grated chocolate and roughly-chopped coffee beans and olives. Finish off with some freshly-ground black pepper to taste.

Tomato tarte tatin is available at Mangosteen Restaurant, Mövenpick Hanoi, 83A Lý Thường Kiệt Street, until June 30. For reservations, please dial +84 24 3822 2800. VNS