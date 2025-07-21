Trade promotion plan to boost exports and local consumption

HÀ NỘI — The Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced a new action plan to implement Directive 18/CT-TTg, aims to accelerate exports, reduce reliance on traditional markets and develop a resilient domestic market.

It assigns specific tasks to designated agencies, with a focus on increasing exports, narrowing the trade deficit and supporting enterprises in overcoming trade barriers.

A core priority is to leverage the full potential of existing free trade agreements (FTAs) and comprehensive economic partnership agreements (CEPAs). The Trade Promotion Agency has been tasked with organising intensive promotion programmes in FTA partner markets, niche markets, and emerging regions such as the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America.

The agency will also support businesses in brand development, overseas intellectual property registration, and the organisation of the 'Vietnam International Sourcing 2025' event. In addition, it plans to expand Việt Nam’s overseas trade promotion office network.

The Import-Export Department will provide businesses with updated information on FTAs, including guidance on utilising tariff preferences and gradually reducing the trade deficit, particularly in trade with China.

The Department of Foreign Market Development will build a database of export markets and analyse Việt Nam’s commitments under FTAs. Meanwhile, the Department of Multilateral Trade Policy will review and upgrade existing FTAs to expand export markets and diversify supply chains.

On the domestic front, the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy will promote cross-border e-commerce connectivity and launch digital campaigns encouraging Vietnamese consumers to support local products on online platforms.

The overall strategy centres on two key objectives: enhancing exports to reduce dependency on traditional markets and trade deficits, and building a sustainable domestic market that helps enterprises overcome technical barriers and safeguards domestic production. — VNS