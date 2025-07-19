Hà Nội plans to launch technology exchange in early 2026

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội plans to launch a technology exchange in early 2026 as part of efforts to promote innovation, R&D commercialisation and accelerate the city’s transition towards a knowledged-based economy.

At a public consultation on Friday to gather feedback on the draft resolution by the municipal People’s Council approving the establishment of the exchange, the Department of Science and Technology said that Hà Nội has been preparing for the project for several years. The model is being updated to ensure the alignment with the country’s policies of promoting science, technology, and digital transformation.

The platform is expected to create a transparent and efficient marketplace for technology transfer where technology providers, buyers and regulators are brought together.

The exchange will be operated following a State-funded and privately managed model, with the Government financing infrastructure while private enterprises will be selected to be in charge of operation.

Phạm Đức Nghiệm, deputy director of the Department of Startups and Technology Enterprises under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said that it is critical to develop professional brokerage to ensure the efficient operation of the exchange.

According to Chairwoman of the Hà Nội Fatherland Front, the operation of the exchange is important to the capital city’s socio-economic development, contributing significantly to making Hà Nội a regional and international innovation centre.

She stressed the importance of transparency and equality in accessing to information together with supports for the development of technology products with high applicability in sectors such as environment, traffic and social security. — VNS