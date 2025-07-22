City book streets’ revenue reaches VNĐ37bln in first half of 2025

HCM CITY The HCM City Book Street and the Thủ Đức Book Street’s total revenue reached VNĐ37.4 billion (US$1.43 million) in the first six months of this year.

The HCM City Book Street on Nguyễn Văn Bình Street in Sài Gòn Ward earned more than VNĐ31.3 billion ($1.19 million), an 8.63 per cent year-over-year rise.

Lê Hoàng, director of the HCM City Book Street Company, said that it was good news while the market was facing challenges.

He added that although revenue increased, the sales of paper books declined.

The number of books sold in the first half of this year was 339,000 copies, down 945 copies compared to last year.

Meanwhile, the number of newly released titles was only 1,108, a year-on-year decrease of 42 per cent.

Hoàng said that book companies need to be proactive in releasing and promoting new books and introducing best-selling books of the month at eye-catching places.

He added that companies should launch book introductions, author discussions, and mini book fairs to attract readers and bring special experiences to visitors at HCM City Book Street.

In the first half of 2025, there were 212 activities held at the book street, including five book fairs, such as the Tết Book Fair and Việt Nam Book and Reading Culture Day, attracting millions of local and foreign visitors.

It also hosted 27 fine arts, photography and book exhibitions, 49 discussions and book introductions, 56 workshops, several cultural activities and traditional music and theatrical shows every weekend to create an attractive destination for local and international visitors.

The Book Street Company will upgrade its facilities to launch more night activities to serve visitors.

The HCM City Book Street was first opened in January 2016 with dozens of book stalls and coffee shops from more than 20 publishers and book distributors in the city.

Meanwhile, Thủ Đức Book Street on Hồ Thị Tư Street in Tăng Nhơn Phú Ward earned VNĐ6.1 billion ($233,240) in the first six months of 2025, a year-on-year decrease of 28 per cent.

The book street hosted 188 activities, including book introductions, discussions, and photo exhibitions to celebrate special anniversaries. It also introduced a cultural space honouring President Hồ Chí Minh.

By the end of August, the book street will launch activities for children such as a painting workshop and a showcase of children's paintings, as well as a photo exhibition featuring President Hồ Chí Minh to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2). — VNS