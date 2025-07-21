Watercolour paintings depict connections among people, nature,and memories

HÀ NỘI — The vibrant creativity of local watercolour artists are being showcased in an exhibition held at the special national heritage site, Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám, in Hà Nội.

The exhibition, entitled Nối (Connection) is organised by the Hà Nội Watercolour Artists' Club (HWA) in collaboration with the Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám Cultural and Scientific Activity Centre.

Featuring 189 artworks by 42 artists from various regions across the country, the event continues to affirm the serious and dedicated creative spirit of the artists pursuing watercolour, a medium that is increasingly appreciated in Việt Nam for its delicacy, subtlety, and ability to convey deep emotions.

Drawing inspiration from everyday life, Connection invites viewers to experience the profound bonds between people and their homeland, as well as the country as a whole.

From familiar street corners and the warm glow of kitchen fires to gentle portraits and lively animals, each artwork serves as an emotional 'bridge' – connecting people with nature, individuals with the community, and the past with the present.

What sets the artworks in Connection apart is the genuine resonance of everyday life, expressed through the soft, transparent strokes of watercolours.

These paintings are not only rich in visual form but also carry a poetic, rustic quality that easily touches the hearts of art lovers. The faces of people appear with a serene demeanour, animals are vividly and adorably portrayed, and rural landscapes emerge as both familiar and artistically striking. Together, they create a continuous rhythm of connection between art and life.

Bùi Thanh Việt Hùng, Chairman of the HWA, said that the club was not only a place for artists to meet, interact, and create art but also served as a bridge that brings art closer to the public.

“The Connection exhibition, held at Văn Miếu – a cultural space rich in historical significance – serves as a way to connect contemporary art with traditional values, as well as personal inspiration with national heritage,” he said.

“The exhibition reflects the unity among members and across generations of artists, and is hoped to be a lasting bridge that connects the love for watercolour paintings, ensuring that we remain companions on the journey of creativity and spreading art."

Nguyễn Liên Hương, Deputy Director of the Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám Centre for Cultural Sciences, explained that the exhibition’s theme focuses on connecting the past with the present, people with nature, individuals with the community, and building bonds between artists and the public.

“The 189 exhibited works are 189 snapshots of life, expressed through the delicate, emotional brushstrokes of the artists,” she said

“The centre will continue to support artists in connecting heritage with creativity, promoting the bond between art and the community, and, in doing so, enhancing the value of Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám as a contemporary cultural destination in the heart of Hà Nội.”

In addition to the exhibition, Connection exhibition also offers an immersive artistic experience with activities such as live painting demos, art talks, dó paper printmaking workshops, collaborative painting, and delightful gifts for participants.

These activities are expected to enhance interaction and make art more accessible and engaging for viewers, encouraging them to connect with art in a more personal and active way.

Connection exhibition will run until July 30. VNS