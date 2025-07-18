Michelin Guide to unveil first-ever global hotel key selection

HCM CITY – The highly esteemed Michelin Guide, renowned for its prestigious restaurant selections and star ratings, revealed on Wednesday its plans to introduce the first-ever global Michelin Key Selection, scheduled to be unveiled on October 8, 2025.

Building on the success of the Michelin Key distinctions introduced in 15 prominent travel destinations throughout 2024 and early 2025, this significant milestone will mark the debut of a worldwide selection recognising the most exceptional hotels around the world.

Alongside the Michelin Keys, the Michelin Guide will present four new notable awards, honouring excellence within specific areas of the hospitality industry.

The announcement of the awardees will be broadcasted online, across the Guide’s social media and editorial platforms, as well as during an exclusive ceremony to be held in Paris.

For the first time, travelers will benefit from a seamless experience that combines trusted Michelin distinctions with integrated booking services, making it easier than ever to discover and reserve the world’s finest hotels, Michelin said, affirming that the Michelin Guide has in recent years built an independent global hotel selection featuring over 7,000 properties located across over 125 countries and territories.

Similar to the iconic Michelin Stars that denote exceptional culinary experiences, the Michelin Keys are designed to highlight the finest stays within the Guide’s hotel selection, evaluated by Michelin Guide Inspectors based on five universal criteria.

These include acting as a gateway to the destination, excellence in interior design and architecture, quality of service, comfort, and maintenance, consistency in experience and price, as well as uniqueness, personality, and authenticity.

The designation of the Michelin Keys categorises hotel experiences beyond mere amenities, setting a new international benchmark for exceptional hospitality.

A One Michelin Key signifies a very special stay, two Michelin Keys denote an exceptional experience, and three keys indicate an extraordinary stay, representing one of the world's most remarkable hotels deserving to be a destination for a lifetime trip.

In addition to the Michelin Keys, the Michelin Guide will introduce four Special Awards recognising properties that transcend traditional categories and excel in specific fields of hospitality: Michelin Architecture and Design Award, Michelin Wellness Award, Michelin Local Gateway Award, and Michelin Opening of the Year Award.

Each award will be bestowed upon one winning property, with the winners announced during a ceremony on October 8, 2025. Nomination lists, featuring five nominees per award, will be unveiled ahead of the event on the Michelin Guide’s social media and editorial platforms.

The unveiling of the 2025 Michelin Keys selection will take place both digitally – across Michelin Guide social media and editorial platforms – and physically during an exclusive Ceremony to be organized in Paris on October 8, 2025.

Offering a glimpse into timeless culture and exceptional design, The Michelin Guide Hotels Ceremony will take place at the spectacular Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, overlooking the Louvre Palace and the Tuileries Garden.

This exclusive professional event will gather a selection of awarded hotels, Special Award winners, top journalists, and leading industry opinion leaders. – VNS