UNESCO, Sovico foster partnership over next five years

ĐÀ NẴNG – An agreement to shape culture and education has been signed by the Sovico Group and UNESCO as part of the continuous cooperation programmes in conservation and promotion of culture projects over the next five years.

The deal is seen as a milestone in the partnership since the strategic cooperation framework agreement was signed in Paris in 2024, cementing ties through to 2035.

Nguyễn Thanh Hùng, Chairman of the Board of Directors and founder of Sovico, said the 2025-30 agreement marked a major step forward in the strong commitments in developing initiatives on the culture and education programmes in the years to come.

He said the deal would help improve the quality of education, while promoting preservation of world heritage sites and Vietnamese cultural activities through the Việt Nam Creative Cities Network and the education programme with a ‘happy school’ model.

The deal will support 10,000 young people, artists and businessmen in creation by offering training courses, consultancy and start-up programmes.

It also aims to decorate cultural space including museums, theatres, arts centres as well exchanging dialogues in policy and development environment for cultural industries and innovations in Việt Nam.

The deal will involve the capability of young film makers and promote international connection of the cultural innovation industry, ensuring contributions to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of between 3.5 per cent and 7 per cent.

The ‘happy school’ model will be implemented at 20 schools in nationwide with an aim of promoting local cultural lifestyles and a ‘safe’ educational environment in line of spiritual heath and happiness among school students and teachers.

Jonathan Baker, head of Office and UNESCO representative to Việt Nam, said UNESCO shared pleasure and happy in partnership with Sovico.

He said the deal marked a new cooperation period between two partners that bases on shared value, trust and confidence in the role of culture and education, building a strong foundation for an inclusive, sustainable and peaceful future.

In the past, Sovico and UNESCO implemented the Hà Nội-Creative Capital project and creative cities across the country, the happy school and other initiatives in the natural sciences, social sciences and humanities and communications.

The two partners will work together to implement the project 'Empowering Youth and Women for stronger connections and greater local benefits at UNESCO World Heritage Sites and Creative Cities in Việt Nam'.

The local group also boosted cooperation with the United Nations (UN) in youth engagement, green growth and the protection and promotion of natural and cultural heritages in Việt Nam.

Last year, the historic town of Hội An and Đà Lạt City in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) network as new members in the field of Music, Crafts and Folk Art category.