World heritage sites offer big opportunities for Quảng Ninh’s development: official

QUẢNG NINH — UNESCO-recognised heritage sites open up opportunities for the development of Quảng Ninh’s tourism, services, and culture, contributing to attracting high-quality visitors and creating potential for international cooperation in investment, research, education, and conservation, according to Director of the northern province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Việt Dũng.

On July 12 (Paris time), at the 47th Session of the World Heritage Committee of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the Yên Tử - Vĩnh Nghiêm - Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc Relics and Landscape Complex was recognised as a World Culture Heritage site, marking the second of its kind co-owned by Quảng Ninh, after Hạ Long Bay - Cát Bà Archipelago.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Dũng said Quảng Ninh's co-possession of these two World Heritage sites is a great honour and also a strategic opportunity for the sustainable socio-economic development of the province, helping the locality affirm and strengthen its position on the international cultural and natural tourism map.

The World Cultural Heritage title serves as a "soft" resource to inspire and awaken pride, responsibility, and collective action from society in preserving cultural identities, creating sustainability for the future, he affirmed.

With this advantage, Quảng Ninh identifies the development of “heritage economy” as a strategic direction for sustainable socio-economic development, Dung stated, affirming that the province does not approach heritage merely as a tourism resource, but as a unique cultural asset that holds economic value and serves as a pillar in building identity, trust, and human development.

Therefore, the province is implementing specific solutions such as improving institutional management, preserving and promoting heritage values based on the principles of maintaining authenticity, ensuring sustainability, and promoting balanced and controlled development.

Quảng Ninh will invest in infrastructure to effectively connect heritage areas, and ensure harmony in landscapes, ecology, culture, and experience. The goal is not to urbanise heritage, but to modernise the way the locality responsibly access and engage with them, he shared.

In addition, efforts will be made to develop heritage-based creative economic models, such as cultural and spiritual tourism at Yên Tử, OCOP (One Commune One Product) products linked to traditional craft villages, meditation and Trúc Lâm Buddhist services, and heritage education in schools. At the same time, it will promote public-private partnerships, regional and international collaboration in the preservation and exploitation of heritage according to UNESCO standards, with the active participation of the local community.

As the pressure of economic and tourism development may lead to the risk of harming or "commercialising" heritage if not properly managed, Quảng Ninh consistently upholds the view that development must go hand in hand with preservation.

All restoration, enhancement, and value promotion activities within the core and buffer zones of the heritage sites are carefully evaluated to ensure compliance with cultural heritage laws and the 1972 UNESCO Convention concerning the Protection of World Cultural and Natural Heritage.

Furthermore, the province will focus on raising community awareness, especially among people living in heritage areas, said Dũng.

The official also affirmed that protecting and promoting World Heritage is not only the responsibility of a single sector or locality, but of the entire region, the nation, and the current and future generations.— VNA/VNS