Việt Nam's tourism sector gets high-tech makeover to woo global travellers

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's tourism sector is getting a wild upgrade with virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and extended reality (XR), turning ancient history into mind-blowing digital adventures.

When technology breathes life into heritage

The former imperial capital of Huế, the Huế Monuments Conservation Centre’s “Finding the lost imperial palace” project is a standout. Through Nreal Air AR glasses, visitors step into the Nguyễn Dynasty, watching virtual court rituals, guard changes at the Ngọ Môn Gate, and performances at the Duyệt Thị Royal Theatre, all staged at their original sites. The tech doesn’t just rebuild lost architecture, it sparks emotional ties to history, delivering a culturally rich experience.

In the central province of Quảng Trị, telecom provider MobiFone has teamed up with the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism to digitise museums, Chut ethnic cultural space, and the UNESCO-listed Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park. Using 360-degree photos, 3D models, VR videos, and digital narration, remote explorers get a near-real taste of these sites. “This isn’t just about preserving heritage, it’s about making it accessible, especially for the youth”, said Phan Thanh Hoài, Director of MobiFone Quảng Bình.

Đặng Hồng Nguyên Khang, a graduate at the US’s New Jersey Institute of Technology, said effective VR needs to do more than dazzle the eyes, hit multiple senses and convey cultural depth.

Meanwhile, CEO of AZA Travel Nguyễn Tiến Đạt said AI now streamlines tour design, once the domain of seasoned experts, by personalising travel experiences with unprecedented efficiency.

Still, experts cautioned that VR cannot fully replace on-the-ground experiences. Rather, it acts as a teaser, priming travelers for in-person adventures.

Toward smart tourism ecosystem

The surge of XR, AI, and digital platforms is upending Việt Nam's tourism activities. Digital platforms now allow businesses to bypass middlemen, serving up tailor-made travel plans straight to consumers via smartphone with a few taps.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hồ An Phong called digital transformation an inevitable and objective move to keep the industry booming.

The Vietnamese Government has responded with a master plan for tourism development through 2030, alongside plans to foster smart tourism nationwide. Yet hurdles loom, particularly in making tech accessible to all.

According to Master Trần Tuyên, from the Centre for Sustainable Tourism Research and Development (CST) at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under the Vietnam National University - Hồ Chí Minh City, while younger travellers are tech-savvy, user-friendly VR designs could also win over older crowds.

Dismissing fears that technology might replace human tour guides, CST Director Assoc. Prof. Nguyễn Thị Vân Hạnh said it is turning guides into “living storytellers”, adding soul to virtual experiences with human insight.

Looking ahead, experts predicted that 2025 will be AR’s breakout year, akin to the ubiquity of QR codes. With AI cooking up personalised trips and lightweight, user-friendly gadgets, Việt Nam's tourism industry is ready to explode. — VNA/VNS