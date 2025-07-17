Cà Mau upgrades memorial complex of tài tử music

CÀ MAU — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Cà Mau is working on the restoration and upgrade of the Memorial Complex of tài tử music, a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage, and late musician Cao Văn Lầu, guru of cải lương (reformed opera).

The work is a part of the province’s project on preserving cultural heritage and developing tourism.

The province will invest VNĐ4 billion (US$153,000) in renovating the auditorium to serve performances of tài tử music and cải lương, traditional art forms that originated over 100 years ago in the region, and the exhibition hall to showcase objects and documents about the art and musician Lầu.

The work will also include reinforcement of the backyard and collapsed areas, and installation of a water pump system to prevent flooding.

The restoration is expected to be completed by the end of this year and will open to welcome visitors soon.

The memorial complex of tài tử music and late musician Cao Văn Lầu was built in 2008, covering an area of more than 12,500 square metres.

The site, where Cao Văn Lầu was buried in 1976, was recognised as a national historical cultural site in 2014.

He is known as the composer of vọng cổ (nostalgic tune) song Dạ Cổ Hoài Lang (Night Drumbeats for the Absent Husband), which was written in 1919.

It tells of the love, anguish and pride of a young woman who awaits her husband’s return from the battlefield as she listens to the sounds of war drums.

The song was known as the first vọng cổ song, and quickly became popular across Việt Nam.

Dạ Cổ Hoài Lang has been performed by generations of singers. Its title is also used for a cải lương play, drama and movie, in which the song is used to highlight nostalgia.

The memorial complex of tài tử music and late musician Cao Văn Lầu is located on Ninh Bình Street in Bạc Liêu Ward. It is one of the most visited attractions in the province and is recognised as an outstanding destination of the Mekong Delta. — VNS