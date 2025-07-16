Việt Nam tourism targets emerging markets

HCM CITY In shaping the future of the tourism industry, data-driven marketing and insight-led strategies are considered vital tools in attracting the next wave of global travellers, especially those from Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), experts said.

Fresh insights from Yango Ads, a renowned international AdTech leader and part of the Yango Group operating across 30+ markets, shed light on evolving traveller trends, strategic pointers, and digital solutions aimed at elevating Việt Nam's tourism sector.

As international tourism rebounds with vigor post-pandemic, Asia-Pacific destinations are taking centre stage, and Việt Nam is uniquely positioned to capitalise on this momentum. Amidst this resurgence, a significant shift is occurring, in which new traveller demographics are forming from emerging markets, creating new opportunities for profit and expansion, Yango Ads said.

Emerging market travellers come from rapidly growing economies like Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Georgia, and other countries in Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

According to the Yango Ads' Tourism Industry Guide, these travellers are typically young and adventurous, with 27.5 per cent falling in the 25–34 age bracket and 36.2 per cent in the 35–44 range, demonstrating a keen interest in exploring new destinations.

Notably, almost half of them earn between US$500–$1,000 monthly, with 90 per cent cent willing to spend $1,000 to $3,000 per trip, indicating significant potential for both budget-friendly and premium offerings.

While early 2024 saw destinations like Turkey and Egypt among the top choices, South and Southeast Asia is rapidly gaining popularity, with countries such as Thailand, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Việt Nam becoming sought-after destinations. Key determinants driving decisions include climate, travel expenses, flight convenience, cultural offerings, and visa accessibility.

This data presents a promising opportunity for Việt Nam. With summer being favoured by 50.4 per cent of respondents, Việt Nam's picturesque coastal destinations such as Nha Trang, Phú Quốc, and Đà Nẵng emerge as ideal focal points for tourism promotions.

Similarly, winter travel, especially among affluent tourists - about 28.6 per cent - presents opportunities to promote off-peak getaways in Việt Nam's southern regions, known for their favourable year-round climate.

The preference for beach vacations, nature retreats, and cultural expeditions reinforces Việt Nam's appeal as a destination. Coupled with the fact that half of these travelers travel with family and a significant majority stay up to two weeks, Việt Nam stands out as a value-for-money destination catering to diverse preferences.

Moreover, the planning behaviour of travelers underscores the significance of omnichannel strategies. While 41 per cent rely on travel agencies, 35 per cent prefer independent trip planning.

Việt Nam's robust network of travel operators and renowned hospitality make it a welcoming destination for various planning approaches.

For Vietnamese businesses to capitalise on these insights, adopting strategic, data-driven promotional campaigns and diverse service offerings that align with emerging traveller expectations is essential to stay relevant in the evolving tourism landscape.

Thu Nguyễn, business development manager of Yango Ads, Việt Nam, said, “With emerging market travellers showing clear preferences for value, experience, and ease of planning, Việt Nam’s vibrant culture, natural beauty, and competitive pricing create the perfect offering."

"To stay ahead, stakeholders must commit to a digital-first mindset, leveraging advertising technologies and real-time analytics to shape compelling narratives that resonate across platforms and borders. In doing so, Việt Nam can position itself not just as a destination of choice, but as a leader in the future of global travel.”

To put these insights into practice, Yango Ads experts recommend several strategic measures for tourism boards, travel businesses, and hospitality providers in Việt Nam.

First, launching seasonal campaigns well in advance can enhance visibility, with digital ad campaigns ideally introduced two to three months before summer and key holidays.

Additionally, targeted winter promotions can attract high-spending travellers seeking favourable weather during the off-season.

Second, Việt Nam should enrich its offerings with tailored experiences, from private guided tours to luxury homestays, catering to premium and mid-tier travellers, as personalised offerings influence half of travellers' decisions.

Last, optimising digital tools and content to enable personalisation is crucial for enhancing the traveller experience and boosting engagement. VNS