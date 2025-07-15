Việt Nam and Laos' first UNESCO transboundary world heritage site boosts cooperation ties

QUẢNG TRỊ – Việt Nam's famous world natural heritage site, Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park, and Laos' Hin Nam No National Park have become the first transboundary World Heritage sites of the two countries.

The World Heritage Committee of UNESCO has approved the expansion of Phong Nha - Kẻ Bàng National Park in Việt Nam's central province of Quảng Trị to include Hin Nam No National Park in Laos' Khammouane Province.

The latest recognition is also Việt Nam's first transboundary World Heritage site. It is expected to serve as a model for managing cross-border heritage, enabling the country to share practical experience in implementing the 1972 UNESCO Convention concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage.

The new recognition was announced after a decision was issued on Sunday during the 47th session of the committee, held in Paris, France.

Following the adjustment, the new world natural heritage site is officially named 'Phong Nha - Kẻ Bàng National Park and Hin Nam No National Park' as a result of a joint nomination dossier submitted by the Governments of Việt Nam and Laos to UNESCO in February 2024.

The site also stands as a symbol of the close cultural heritage cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos, contributing to the long-standing friendship and solidarity between the two neighbouring countries.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Hoàng Đạo Cương, said the event to recognise showed the importance of global cooperation in nominating common heritage, contributing to the promotion of peace and security from the perspective of UNESCO, and further strengthening the friendship and solidarity between the two countries.

The two countries' national parks, listed as World Heritage Sites by UNESCO, are regarded as a symbol of cooperation in the field of cultural heritage, thereby contributing to further strengthening and consolidating the friendly, united and close relationship between Việt Nam and Laos, according to the Vietnamese culture minister.

Associate Professor, Dr Lê Thị Thu Hiền, Director of the Department of Cultural Heritage, Standing Member of the National Cultural Heritage Council and Head of the Vietnamese expert group participating in the World Heritage Committee, said in the future, the two countries need to continue promoting the implementation of scientific research and operational methods to deal with risks threatening the heritage.

The expert added that the two sides should also assess tourism service capacity to be relevant to the ecological conditions of the resources in the two national parks, to effectively manage the World Heritage site.

The expert especially noted that Việt Nam could support Laos in enhancing the legal and regulatory framework for managing, protecting, and promoting the value of World Heritage sites and the Hin Nam No National Park.

Việt Nam is now home to nine UNESCO World Heritage sites. These include two inter-provincial sites – Hạ Long Bay - Cát Bà Archipelago in Quảng Ninh Province and Hải Phòng City, and the Complex of Yên Tử - Vĩnh Nghiêm - Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc Monuments and Landscapes in provinces of Quảng Ninh and Bắc Ninh, and Hải Phòng City. VNS