Việt Nam tops list for meaningful cultural adventures among Australian travellers

SYDNEY Việt Nam has emerged as a top choice for Australian tourists seeking “meaningful cultural adventures,” according to an article published recently by Sky News Australia, which highlights the Southeast Asian country’s high-quality travel experiences at a fraction of the cost compared to other popular destinations.

The article describes Việt Nam as a vibrant, atmospheric, and culturally rich nation. Citing the latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), it notes that the number of Australians visiting Vietnam in the first quarter of 2025 surged by 54 per cent compared to the same period in 2019, outpacing all other international destinations.

Nicole Newport, Regional Sales Director for Oceania at InsideAsia Tours, said there is “clear evidence” that Việt Nam is rapidly becoming a favourite travel destination for Australians, a trend she believes will continue in the coming years.

According to Newport, Việt Nam's geographic proximity to Australia and its wide array of experiences - from historic cities and bustling markets to breathtaking natural landscapes - make the country feel like multiple destinations in one. She further stated that more travellers than ever are now seeking meaningful cultural adventures that go beyond the typical tourist trail.

Another major factor contributing to Việt Nam's appeal is the favourable exchange rate between the Australian dollar (AUD) and the Vietnamese đồng. A spokesperson for Travel Money Oz said that Việt Nam consistently offers Australians incredible value. With the Australian dollar’s steady appreciation against the Vietnamese đồng in recent months, travellers are enjoying even more benefits. For example, an average meal or taxi ride costs around AU$5, while a one-litre bottle of purified water is priced at just 80 cents.

Meanwhile, travel platform Klook reported a remarkable 250 per cent year-on-year increase in hotel bookings in Việt Nam between March and June 2025. The most searched destinations include HCM City, Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, Hạ Long Bay, and Hội An.— VNA/VNS