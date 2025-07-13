Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Chaplin returns to Hà Nội

July 13, 2025 - 20:28
Celebrating 100 years since Charlie Chaplin graced the cover of TIME Magazine, a special exhibition at Sofitel Legend Metropole (Hà Nội, Việt Nam) is open to the public until July 22, showcasing his legacy through artefacts, film posters, and music, right at the hotel he once visited in 1936.

Capella Hanoi ranked among the world’s best hotels in 2025

The world-renowned travel magazine Travel + Leisure has just announced the results of its World’s Best Awards 2025, in which Capella Hanoi proudly stands as the only representative from Hà Nội, Việt Nam to be honoured in both the “Top 100 Hotels in the World” and the “Top 15 City Hotels in Asia.”
Việt Nam committed to placing people at heart of heritage protection

Vietnamese delegation has stressed the country's commitment to continued contributions to the World Heritage Fund and called for enhanced international cooperation, effective implementation of the World Heritage Convention, experience sharing, capacity building, and community engagement, especially involving women and youth.

