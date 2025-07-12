Museums embrace creative communication to bring heritage closer to the public

HCM City – HCM City is known for having one of the highest numbers of public museums in Việt Nam, which hold immense historical and cultural value. Yet, unlocking the full potential of these sites requires innovative communication strategies aligned with the Industry 4.0 era.

Despite their rich collections, many museums in HCM City have struggled with public engagement due in part to outdated communication methods. In response to this challenge, various institutions have begun transforming how they showcase and promote cultural assets.

A leading example is the History Museum of HCM in Sài Gòn Ward. Nearly 100 years since its establishment, the museum relied solely on its building’s architectural logo for branding until a bold rebranding campaign in 2024 redefined its identity. The new branding, developed in collaboration with Zam Studio, won an award at the Việt Nam Creative Advertising Awards 2024.

Museum Director Hoàng Anh Tuấn noted that revamping the museum’s brand identity aimed to break away from outdated impressions and historical stereotypes while preserving the core values familiar to visitors.

The new brand system helps reposition the museum as not only a guardian of the past but also a vibrant cultural, tourism, and academic destination, he said.

Inspired by the familiar image of a terra-cotta dragon from the Trần Dynasty, the museum’s new logo features a dragon motif radiating in four directions, symbolising an invitation to explore many treasures of Việt Nam. This design is part of a broader visual identity system consisting of 12 patterns, each representing a different historical period or feudal dynasty showcased at the museum. The slogan “History is never old” helped the museum’s Facebook page attract nearly 2 million likes within just two weeks of its launch.

Following suit, the War Remnants Museum also kicked off a new communication campaign under the message “For Love Means Victory.” A museum representative shared that the campaign aims to foster a high appreciation for peace and patriotism, and values deeply rooted in Vietnam’s national identity and reflected in its historic victories.

Creating trends for heritage

Experts see promising opportunities in the convergence of heritage communications, experience-based tourism, and digital technology. However, challenges remain, especially in developing emotionally engaging content and fully utilising the power of social media platforms.

Director Đòan Ngọc Minh, founder of Say Hello Vietnam, an e-magazine website that promotes the development of tourism, culture, cuisine and Vietnamese people, emphasised the need for a fresh approach.

It is essential to launch creative media campaigns, integrate digital technology into visitor experiences, and collaborate with influencers and key opinion leaders in culture and tourism, he said.

He went on to say that heritage should not only be preserved but must be retold in ways that inspire the younger generation to explore it on their terms.

By blending storytelling, technology, and community participation, Minh believed that cultural heritage media will become increasingly impactful.

In a pioneering move, HCM City has launched its first video content creator contest with the theme “Connecting Heritage – Creating the Future.” Organised by affiliated associations of the HCM City Cultural Heritage Association, the contest is not only a creative platform for young digital enthusiasts but also serves as an effective form of communications, helping imprint cultural heritage values on the public consciousness.

When the public becomes storytellers, heritage is revived through the creative perspective of the younger generation. That is the most sustainable and effective way of communications. - VNA/VNS