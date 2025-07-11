Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Cô Tô unveils smart app to boost digital governance, sustainable tourism

July 11, 2025 - 21:13
By offering convenient and transparent services, the app plays a crucial role in Cô Tô’s strategy to become a smart, friendly, and sustainable destination, one where visitors feel welcomed, safe, and well-supported.
A corner of Cô Tô special zone. VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG NINH – The Cô Tô Special Zone in northern Quảng Ninh Province officially launched its “Cô Tô Digital” application on July 9, marking a significant step forward in its digital transformation efforts.

Designed as an intelligent and user-friendly platform, the app goes beyond a conventional e-government tool. It serves as a digital companion for both local residents and tourists, providing quick access to a range of integrated services.

Users can easily check ferry timetables, locate dining and accommodation options, explore the island’s cultural and historical sites, and receive real-time updates on local events and weather conditions.

By offering convenient and transparent services, the app plays a crucial role in Cô Tô’s strategy to become a smart, friendly, and sustainable destination, one where visitors feel welcomed, safe, and well-supported.

Renowned for its pristine natural landscape and vibrant coastal traditions, Cô Tô stands as a frontline outpost of the nation. The resilient island community and its unique coastal culture form the backbone of Cô Tô’s appeal as a distinctive and highly potential destination in northern Việt Nam.

The special zone has identified tourism not only as a key economic driver but also as a mission to share its natural wonders and cultural depth with the wider world. The local government remains committed to partnering with residents and businesses to develop tourism in a green, safe, and distinctive manner, with a strong focus on conservation, innovation, and sustainable development. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

How to identify Việt Nam in the future

The panel discussed serious issues regarding the country's significance, its people's will and practices and offered valuable ideas to be included in the draft to design a country-level approach to convey Việt Nam's image to the world.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom