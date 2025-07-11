Cô Tô unveils smart app to boost digital governance, sustainable tourism

QUẢNG NINH – The Cô Tô Special Zone in northern Quảng Ninh Province officially launched its “Cô Tô Digital” application on July 9, marking a significant step forward in its digital transformation efforts.

Designed as an intelligent and user-friendly platform, the app goes beyond a conventional e-government tool. It serves as a digital companion for both local residents and tourists, providing quick access to a range of integrated services.

Users can easily check ferry timetables, locate dining and accommodation options, explore the island’s cultural and historical sites, and receive real-time updates on local events and weather conditions.

By offering convenient and transparent services, the app plays a crucial role in Cô Tô’s strategy to become a smart, friendly, and sustainable destination, one where visitors feel welcomed, safe, and well-supported.

Renowned for its pristine natural landscape and vibrant coastal traditions, Cô Tô stands as a frontline outpost of the nation. The resilient island community and its unique coastal culture form the backbone of Cô Tô’s appeal as a distinctive and highly potential destination in northern Việt Nam.

The special zone has identified tourism not only as a key economic driver but also as a mission to share its natural wonders and cultural depth with the wider world. The local government remains committed to partnering with residents and businesses to develop tourism in a green, safe, and distinctive manner, with a strong focus on conservation, innovation, and sustainable development. — VNA/VNS