Hà Nội gets a taste of Peru

Four Peruvian chefs, each from acclaimed restaurants across Asia, are bringing the authentic flavours of Peru to Hà Nội this week. Besides the cooking class, the visiting chefs are also taking part in the gastronomic festival called 'Flavors of Peru - II Edition Asia' from July 9 to July 13.
The panel discussed serious issues regarding the country's significance, its people's will and practices and offered valuable ideas to be included in the draft to design a country-level approach to convey Việt Nam's image to the world.
As HCM City adapts to a streamlined two-tier governance model following its merger with Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu and Bình Dương provinces, its tourism industry is riding a boom, shifting from post-pandemic recovery to robust growth.
Famous in the central region for its unique pottery products, the village craft has developed very early, dating back to the beginning of the 17th century, and produces beautiful and subtle items such as pots, jars, ornamental pots, vases, and teapots.
As Việt Nam seeks to define its identity in the global cultural and intellectual arena, Nguyễn Cảnh Bình, a leading figure in publishing and knowledge entrepreneurship, reflects on the strategic role of books, reading culture and intellectual investment in shaping the nation’s image.