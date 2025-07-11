Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Hà Nội gets a taste of Peru

July 11, 2025 - 17:22
Four Peruvian chefs, each from acclaimed restaurants across Asia, are bringing the authentic flavours of Peru to Hà Nội this week. Besides the cooking class, the visiting chefs are also taking part in the gastronomic festival called 'Flavors of Peru - II Edition Asia' from July 9 to July 13.

 

