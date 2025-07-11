Peruvian culinary stars bring bold flavours to Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Four Peruvian chefs, each heading acclaimed restaurants across Asia, are bringing the authentic flavours of Peru to Hà Nội this week.

As part of their visit, they also showcased the richness and diversity of Peruvian cuisine to Vietnamese culinary students at the Á Âu Cooking School on Thursday. They taught how to prepare ceviche (fish marinated in lemon juice), aji de gallina (a chicken stew with rice) and causa limeña (chicken-filled layered potato).

Peruvian cuisine is a fusion of indigenous Incan and colonial Spanish influences, with additions from African, Chinese, Japanese and Italian immigrants.

Chef Pier Lopez Mendizabal from Yunka Nikkei Restaurant, Việt Nam said: "What makes Peru truly special, in my view, is its rich biodiversity. The country’s diverse geography, from the Andes to the coast and the jungle, offers a wide variety of ingredients, including numerous types of potatoes, chilies, and corn."

They highlighted not only Peruvian dishes but also fusion cuisine, blending local ingredients from their experiences working Asia.

Chef Abel Ortiz Álvarez from Chullschick Restaurant, Hong Kong (China) said: "One of the great aspects of being a chef is the ability to work with local ingredients while adding a Peruvian touch.

"We bring a few signature Peruvian elements, such as chili paste, purple corn and fermented beans to infuse authentic flavours. The dishes are made almost entirely with local products, including Vietnamese potatoes and limes."

Chef Franco Aldana from Feliz Restaurant, Malaysia, added: "We start with a Peruvian foundation and blend it with each country's natural ingredients, creating a mix that reflects Peru’s bold, fresh and sour flavours."

Chef Rodrigo Serrano Cabrera from DIP Nikkei, Philippines introduced to the class aji de gallina (a chicken stew with rice), a traditional homecook dishes.

He said: "This dish is a staple in many Peruvian households, often prepared by our mothers. It features a chili-based seasoning with chicken and is traditionally served with rice and potatoes. Interestingly, it aligns well with Asian culinary habits, particularly the frequent use of rice. This reflects a mutual culinary influence between Peru and Asia."

Nguyễn Thanh Vân, culinary student at Á Âu Cooking Shool, said: "Today was my first time attending a Peruvian cooking class, and it felt quite new and refreshing. There were also many ingredients familiar to Vietnamese people, such as lime, chili, and fish. Through this, I hope to learn more about Peruvian cuisine and the culinary world."

Besides the cooking class, the visiting chefs are also taking part in the gastronomic festival called 'Flavors of Peru - II Edition Asia' from July 9 to July 13 in Hà Nội.

After the successful first edition in Bangkok, Thailand, this second festival will showcase the richness and diversity of Peruvian cuisine.

Patricia Yolanda Ráez Portocarrero, Ambassador of Peru to Việt Nam said: "This gastronomic festival for Peru is a means to show our culture, our identity and the image of Peru, as well as a means to exchange with Vietnam our culture, our gastronomy."

"I hope there will be a Peruvian-Vietnamese fusion restaurant in the future."

Attendees will be delighted with classic Peruvian specialties like lomo saltado (stir-fried beef), pollo a la brasa (Peruvian-style roasted chicken) and various desserts and beverages including pisco sours and chicha morada (purple corn drink), besides dished appearing in the cooking class.

Key ingredients include fresh fish, chicken, beef, corn, potatoes, quinoa and various legumes, with Peruvian chili peppers adding a distinctive spicy kick.

Today, from 6pm to 10.30pm diners can indulge in a Peruvian-style shared set menu during A Night of Prestige and Palate at Saigon Restaurant, Intercontinental Hanoi Westlake.

Saturday brings a lavish buffet dinner at Café Du Lac, offering a flavourful journey through Peruvian cuisine from 6pm to 10pm.

The weekend concludes with a Sunday Brunch Buffet, also at the Intercontinental, inviting guests to savour the rich tastes of Peru. — VNS