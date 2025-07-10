Tourism boom takes hold in newly-expanded HCM City

HCM City – As HCM City adapts to a streamlined two-tier governance model following its merger with Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu and Bình Dương provinces, its tourism industry is riding a boom, shifting from post-pandemic recovery to robust growth.

The city welcomed 3.85 million foreigners in the first half, a 44 per cent surge year-on-year, alongside 18.3 million domestic tourists, up 7 per cent. The influx generated nearly VNĐ117.94 trillion (US$4.53 billion USD) in revenue, a 27.3 per cent yearly rise, putting the city nearly halfway to its annual target, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

With 3,146 accommodation options, including 134 hotels ranging from one to five stars, and a network of 9,237 licensed tour guides and 1,709 travel agents, the city is well-equipped to best serve visitors. The pool includes 5,789 international, 3,372 domestic, and 76 on-site guides, while there are 1,223 international operators, 391 domestic travel firms, 76 travel agents, and 19 foreign representative offices.

Nguyễn Thị Ánh Hoa, Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, pointed to its diverse offerings as a key driver. Beyond its urban appeal and strengths in MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), and cultural-culinary tourism, the city is tapping the coastal allure of former Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu province for luxury resorts and spiritual retreats, while former Bình Dương’s craft villages and eco-tourism add depth. “This mix is expanding our tourism portfolio and unlocking new themed-tour opportunities across the southeast,” Hoa said.

The city’s global draw remains strong. A recent Agoda report named it as the top destination for Chinese tourists and among the top five for Koreans, citing its blend of bustling markets, colonial architecture, and modern skyline. A separate survey by Savills Vietnam credited the rebound to upgraded infrastructure, high-end accommodations, and more direct flights.

To maintain momentum, the city is doubling down on digital integration to streamline services and rolling out fresh tourism products to rebrand itself. Recent campaigns include the “Find Your Flavour” culinary tour series and a multi-sensory art performance marking 50 years of local rich culture.

Dương Đức Minh, Deputy Director of the municipal Institute for Tourism and Economic Research and Development, proposed a three-pronged strategy pushing cultural heritage, creativity and cultural industries, marine and eco-tourism with island resorts. — VNA/VNS