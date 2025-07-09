Cao Bằng emerges as tourist hotspot with 47.7 per cent arrival growth in the first half of 2025

CAO BẰNG – Cao Bằng, a rugged mountainous province in northern Việt Nam, is emerging as a tourist hotspot, pulling in 1.52 million visitors in the first half of 2025, a 47.7 per cent jump year-over-year, hitting 60.8 per cent of its full-year target.

Foreign tourist arrivals soared 176.8 per cent to nearly 58,000, while there were 1.46 million domestic travelers, up 44.3 per cent. The visitor boom pumped VNĐ1.543 trillion (US$64 million) into the local economy, nearly doubling last year’s haul and hitting 77.1 per cent of the annual target. Hotels and guesthouses were buzzing, with a solid 55 per cent occupancy rate.

Ngô Quang Tú, Head of the Tourism Management Division at the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, says it is all thanks to a full-throttle plan kicked off early this year. Cao Bằng went big with ad blitzes in Hà Nội and HCM City and threw lively cultural festivals that had crowds hooked on its vibrant traditions.

The province is also riding the digital wave, using TikTok and Facebook to flaunt its jaw-dropping landscapes and rich heritage to fans worldwide.

Cash has been poured into sprucing up the place, with new attractions like Nặm Ngùa and Bãi Tình hamlets in Thanh Long Commune, the Đồng Tâm Cultural Village in Lý Quốc Commune, and the scenic Ba Quáng grass hill in Vinh Quý Commune. Historic sites are getting a facelift too, including the stilt house and trail up Báo Đông Mountain in Đức Long Commune, the 1950 Border Campaign command house, and ancient steles at Phja Tém Mountain in Hòa An Commune. Also worth exploring are the Tày ethnic village in Thạch An, the challenging 15-level pass in Xuân Trường, and the stunning views along the Neo River in Bảo Lạc.

Cao Bằng is fully embracing its UNESCO-recognised Non Nước Cao Bằng Global Geopark to offer one-of-a-kind experiences. The province is also partnering with neighbouring regions to host cultural and sports events, while doubling down on preserving its rich heritage. Local artisans and ethnic communities are getting a boost to keep traditions alive.

Plans for the rest of the year include the “Through Việt Bắc Heritage Sites” programme, off-road motor racing events to get pulses racing, and training for tourism officials across 56 communes. A new provincial museum is also underway to seal Cao Bằng’s status as a must-visit destination. With its “simple, green, and friendly” vibe, Cao Bằng is making a name for itself as Việt Nam’s most welcoming getaway, rocketing up the list of top spots in the northern mountains. - VNA/VNS