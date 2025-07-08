Hà Nội railway station hosts art exhibition

HÀ NỘI — Artworks inspired by the Vietnamese railway industry, particularly old and modern train stations, are being displayed in an exhibit called 'Arriving at the Station' on the second floor of Hà Nội Railway Station, located on Lê Duẩn Street in the capital city.

The exhibition is showing 44 works by 37 artists from the Club for Creative Works on National Construction under the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, bringing a fresh atmosphere to Hà Nội's station. They are the result of field trips to various train stations in Hà Nội, in which painters recreate the architectural spaces and life on the platforms from the past to the present.

“'We are living in a rapidly developing era, in which many old values are gradually forgotten or replaced,” said Vice President of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association Mai Thị Ngọc Oanh. “In this context, the Vào Ga (Arriving at the Station) exhibition is not merely a display of paintings, but also an artistic journey connected to urban memories, a deeply humanistic choice as artists actively bring their work out of closed spaces to engage directly with life.

“We are especially moved that the exhibition is held right at Hà Nội Railway Station, where every brick and every arch carries the breath of time and the flow of national history. Placing art here is like finding a platform to pause, speak out and resonate.”

Trần Anh Tuấn, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Railway Corporation, said the exhibition is a special gift for the railway industry.

“In the familiar space of the railway station, we are able to reflect on ourselves through the eyes and hearts of the artists. Each train journey transports people and goods and carries memories, emotions and culture.

“Through this exhibition, we not only see the face of the railway industry, but also feel the sincere affection of the artistic community. The Vietnam Railway Corporation hopes to continue accompanying cultural and artistic activities to preserve memories, enrich social and spiritual life and ignite love for the spaces that have been the pillars of memory for many generations,” he added.

The exhibition runs until July 12. VNS