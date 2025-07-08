Preparations for exhibition on Việt Nam's 80-year achievements to be completed by mid-August

HÀ NỘI – Preparations for an exhibition showcasing 80 years of Việt Nam’s development must be completed by August 15, according to a recent notice from the Government Office.

The July 7 notice follows a meeting chaired by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình and Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính, head of the Steering Committee for the exhibition. The event will be a key highlight in the series of celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2025).

Titled The 80-Year Journey of Independence – Freedom – Happiness, the exhibition will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in Hà Nội's Đông Anh, from August 28 to September 5. It will showcase Việt Nam’s most significant achievements in politics, economy, society, defence, diplomacy, science and technology, health, education, culture, and tourism. The exhibition will also celebrate the country's cultural identity, heritage, and progress in green growth and digital transformation.

The event is expected to bring together ministries, central agencies, 34 provinces and cities, international organisations, and both state and private enterprises. Each participating unit is responsible for creatively designing its exhibition space to reflect its contributions to national development.

The Deputy Prime Ministers urged all stakeholders to strictly follow approved plans, emphasising that all exhibit spaces must be handed over and basic setup completed by August 15 to allow for final inspection before the exhibition's opening.

Alongside the main exhibition, there will be cultural performances, outdoor displays, and a regional food showcase to promote Việt Nam’s rich heritage and local specialities, aiming to create a vibrant, engaging atmosphere in the lead-up to National Day. VNA/VNS