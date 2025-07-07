Đà Lạt among Asia’s most affordable summer getaways

HCM CITY – Đà Lạt in the central highland province of Lâm Đồng has been ranked among the five most affordable summer gateways in Asia.

The Cheapest Summer Destinations list selected by Agoda highlighted that Đà Lạt brings to travellers a romantic landscape and offers them affordable accommodation.

Topping the list is Surabaya in Indonesia, followed closely by Tirupati, India, and Hat Yai, Thailand in the top three, with average room rates of VNĐ972,000 (US$37) and VNĐ1,025,000 ($39) per night, respectively.

Đà Lạt stands out with an attractive average room rate of VNĐ1.18 million ($45) per night, drawing travelers with its crisp climate, scenic pine forests, and charming French colonial architecture. These destinations offer the perfect summer escape, combining rich culture, diverse cuisine, and picturesque settings for an unforgettable getaway.

Vũ Ngọc Lâm, country director at Agoda, shared that Đà Lạt’s appearance in the top five most affordable destinations reflects Việt Nam’s growing appeal as a cost-effective yet richly rewarding place to visit. Whether it’s a short city escape or a longer summer retreat, Agoda continues to open up new ways for travelers to discover Việt Nam’s diverse beauty through flexible options and great-value deals.

The Cheapest Summer Destinations ranking is based on average room rates in the 10 most popular destinations across nine Asian markets, highlighting the most wallet-friendly options for summer travelers.

Nestled in the Central Highlands, Đà Lạt is known for its cool climate, beautiful landscapes, and charming French colonial architecture. Visitors can enjoy activities like hiking, cycling, and exploring the city's vibrant flower gardens.

Đà Lạt was known as Đà Lạt City of Lâm Đồng Province. After July 1 when a two-level local administration was officially launched, Đà Lạt City is re-organised with five wards including Xuân Hương - Đà Lạt, Cam Ly - Đà Lạt, Lâm Viên - Đà Lạt, Xuân Trường - Đà Lạt and Lang Biang - Đà Lạt.

Agoda analysed the average room rates of the top ten destinations across nine markets in Asia based on accommodation bookings.

Bookings made between March to May 2025 with a check-in date between June 1 and August 31 2025 were included in the analysis. – VNS