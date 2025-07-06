TV show keeps going viral on social media, inspires young to travel

HÀ NỘI — A reality TV show, Gia Đình Haha (Haha Family), featuring a journey of Vietnamese artists exploring the country, continues to go viral on social media, making a significant contribution to promoting local traditional culture and boosting tourism in the northern mountain province of Lào Cai.

The show set a record of over 13 million views on YouTube after its first five episodes, particularly those featuring very simple activities of a group of artists at a homestay in Bản Liền (Liền Humlet) in Lào Cai Province.

This result builds on the success from television, where the programme has consistently held the top one rating on VTV3; at the same time, it has had three consecutive episodes appear on YouTube's Trending list.

Critics said the show reaped successes not only in the view numbers, but also in the way it has “transformed” the audience into “companions”, an enthusiastic “media team”, proactively initiating inspirational fandom projects; therefore, it has created a so-called "healing tourism” effect.

Right after the first episodes aired, many groups of young people made their way to Bản Liền to experience, learn and feel the emotions that the artists participating in the programme had gone through.

On social networks such as Facebook, some posts have revealed that after coming to Bản Liền, they found everything shown on TV was true. All have become convincing proof for the start of a new wave of experiential tourism among the young generation.

Not only does it inspire the audience to “pack up and go”, but the love that the audience has for the show has also turned into an action with a translation team established, titled "Hehe Subteam", according to baovanhoa.vn.

The programme's production team said Hehe Subteam will subtitle the episodes in nine different languages, English, French, Thai, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, German, Italian and Spanish, with the desire to bring the landscape, culture and people of Việt Nam to foreign friends.

The Vietnamese subtitles will be carefully crafted in detail, ensuring that the audience will not miss even a brief line or a humorous exchange, allowing everyone to fully enjoy every moment of the programme.

As a Vietnamese version of the Chinese show Haha Farmer, Gia Đình Haha is produced by Việt Nam Television (VTV) and Yeah1 Production.

A family meal, a greeting, an act of help, and a peaceful scene always have a "powerful impact" when shown through the lens of a television show.

The work features singers Jun Phạm and Duy Khánh, songwriter Bùi Công Nam, rapper Rhymastic and actress Ngọc Thanh Tâm who discover the beauty of landscapes and the daily life of people in rural areas of northern and central Việt Nam.

It highlights the beauty of the land, the diligent and kind people, cute animals, and particularly the love for the country.

The show is currently broadcast at 8pm every Saturday on VTV3 channel. VNS