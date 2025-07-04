Vietnamese culture, crafts introduced in Brunei

HÀ NỘI — As part of efforts to promote cultural diplomacy and the image of Vietnam abroad, the Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei, in collaboration with the International School Brunei (ISB), hosted a cultural exchange event featuring Vietnamese literature and traditional hand embroidery.

Speaking at the event held on Wednesday evening, Vietnamese Ambassador to Brunei Trần Anh Vũ expressed his hope that ISB students and international friends will have a deeper appreciation for Vietnamese literature and culture, including works that have inspired acclaimed film adaptations.

On this occasion, the embassy presented a collection of Vietnamese literary and cultural books to the ISB library.

The event also offered a hands-on cultural experience for 30 ISB students from grades 7 to 12, representing diverse nationalities. Under the guidance of Lê Thị Hồng Ngoan, spouse of the ambassador; Maisarah Nguyen, founder of the handicraft brand Rattan House; and Phạm Thu Phương, a representative of the Vietnamese community in Brunei, the students learned about traditional Vietnamese hand embroidery techniques. They decorated their works with distinctive H’Mong ethnic patterns.

Aiming to convey a message of preserving traditional crafts while promoting environmental sustainability, all materials used during the event were eco-friendly, including recycled newspapers, repurposed plastic bottles, and dried plants. Ngoan and the instructors noted that they plan to explore Brunei’s natural resources for use in Vietnamese handicrafts.

ISB is a prestigious educational institution in Brunei with a 60-year history. The school currently enrols around 1,400 students and faculty members from various countries and offers internationally accredited programmes. ISB’s leaders expressed hope that more Vietnamese students will join its academic programmes and that partnerships and exchanges between ISB and Vietnamese educational institutions will continue to grow. VNA/VNS