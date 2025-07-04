Hạ Long's new summer sensation: 'Fireworks Bay' festival launches July 4

QUẢNG NINH — An artistic event called 'Fireworks Bay' will take place in the Sun Elite City area, near Hạ Long International Passenger Port in Bãi Cháy Ward, Quảng Ninh Province, from July 4 to September 2.

This event is a highlight of the 'Radiating Wonder Bay' series organised by Sun Group, aimed at creating a vibrant and unique festival atmosphere that enriches the summer night experience for both tourists and locals visiting Hạ Long.

Every Friday and Saturday at 9.15pm from July 4 to September 2, the sky over Hạ Long will be illuminated by spectacular artistic fireworks displays set to thematic music. Visitors no longer have to wait for major holidays to enjoy fireworks; they can now experience them on weekends, providing more reasons to stay longer in Quảng Ninh.

The standard ticket price to watch the fireworks is VNĐ100,000 per person, with free entry for children under 1m tall. From July 4 to July 31, the promotional ticket price is only VNĐ65,000, or VNĐ50,000 if booked through the Sun Paradise Land app.

In addition to the fireworks, the Fireworks Bay area will become a leading entertainment and culinary destination in northern Việt Nam, featuring a brand-new Vui-Fest night market that expands to the coastal area.

Starting at 6.30pm, over 30 food stalls, souvenir shops and interactive games will operate, offering a youthful and modern festival atmosphere right by Hạ Long Bay.

A special feature of Vui-Fest is its flexible layout, allowing visitors to enjoy delicious dishes, stroll along the coast and choose ideal spots to watch the fireworks. Street music, folk games and various performances will contribute to a lively and vibrant atmosphere for the night in Hạ Long.

Visitors can also opt for a fireworks experience from a cruise ship with a luxurious dinner at Hạ Long International Passenger Port, offering a unique and upscale way to enjoy Hạ Long at night.

With a series of events running throughout the summer, Hạ Long is gradually establishing itself as not just a scenic destination, but also as a vibrant and attractive nighttime festival centre in northern Việt Nam. VNS