EXPAT CORNER: The Real Capital Is Ourselves: Henri Hubert on Wellness, Balance and Life in Việt Nam

In a world where the pace of life continues to accelerate, finding a healthy work-life balance is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity. Việt Nam News and Law reporter Bồ Xuân Hiệp spoke with Henri Hubert, ambassador of Global Wellness Day in Việt Nam since 2018, a non-profit day event and a social project dedicated to living well, to explore what true well-being looks like, how to achieve it, and why even five minutes a day can make a difference.

How do you define a healthy work-life balance, and why is it so crucial in today’s fast-paced world?

I believe it’s crucial to make the distinction between work and life, but unfortunately, it’s not easy, and certainly not obvious. It naturally depends on the type of job, of course, but I think the main thing is to put health first. That’s a fundamental choice we often forget.

Knowing how to disconnect, managing your time well at work, and especially planning time for leisure like walking, sports, or being with family are key. We also need to know how to devote time to others. Without that, life becomes very complicated.

In your experience, what are the biggest challenges people face when trying to maintain health and wellness while juggling work responsibilities?

Without a doubt, the biggest challenge is financial pressure. It’s really the culmination of many of our modern problems. The need for money to live, to move forward, to exist, pushes people to sacrifice their health, their sleep, and their mental balance.

That’s often where it all starts: less time to eat well, to breathe, to move, and more stress, less time to be present with oneself. To overcome this, we have to rethink the value of time. Create small spaces during the day, short ones even, to refocus. And above all, we must remember that the real capital is ourselves, not just what we earn, but how we feel.

​What specific practices or routines would you recommend to expats or professionals dealing with high levels of stress?

It’s actually quite simple. You just have to follow what I call the four pillars of well-being: nutrition, exercise, relaxation, and sleep.

That’s the foundation. You don’t need extreme solutions. Just be consistent. Eat well, move your body, find ways to relax, whether it’s meditation or simply disconnecting, and prioritise good sleep. These four things are accessible and extremely effective, especially for people under constant pressure.

As the ambassador of Global Wellness Day in Việt Nam, how do you see cultural attitudes toward health and wellness evolving here?

Việt Nam is clearly making progress. We see it in national happiness rankings, in workplace culture, and in how families are placing more value on health and the quality of life.

The economy is booming, standards of living are improving, and strong community values are still very much alive. It’s a truly promising combination.

But… (there’s always a “but”), twenty years ago, people here may have eaten more simply, more slowly, and more healthily.

Today, with the popularity of things like XXL (extra extra large) bubble tea and quick sandwiches, well-being sometimes comes with an aftertaste of added sugar, if you know what I mean. So yes, Việt Nam is moving forward, but plain rice is becoming rare!

​What advice would you give to those who feel overwhelmed by daily pressures? Could you share a personal story or quote that inspires your approach to wellness?

Start small. Don’t try to change everything at once. Just take a moment each day that’s just for you – even if it’s five minutes to breathe, walk, or do nothing. Reconnect with the present, not your to-do list. That’s the real beginning of wellness.

I love quotes, especially those that offer timeless wisdom. One of my favourites is: “Even the lotus needs calm and water to open up.”

Another is: “The body is like a garden of phở: it needs warmth, relief, and above all… not to boil too fast.”

These proverbs are beautiful because they capture what wellness really means balance, patience and self-awareness. They remind us to care for our body and mind gently, like we would care for a bowl of phở or a blooming flower.

What final message would you like to share with our readers, particularly expats living and working in Việt Nam?

Well-being isn’t something you find in the future. It starts right now, right where you are.

Whether you’re adjusting to a new culture, navigating a demanding job, or just feeling stuck in your routine, you can begin by valuing yourself. Take a walk, eat something nourishing, turn off your notifications, and remember: the real capital is you.

Henri Hubert is the Creative Director of Le Nom Group, a branding agency specialising in fashion and luxury in Việt Nam. With nearly 40 years of creative direction, 20 of those in Việt Nam, he has helped shape the country’s fashion scene. Now also a wellness ambassador, Henri blends creativity with advocacy for balanced living, inspiring both expats and locals alike. VNS