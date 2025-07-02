Film co-produced by Việt Nam and India premieres in DANAFF III

ĐÀ NẴNG – Love in Vietnam, the first co-produced film between India and Việt Nam, has premiered at the third Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival (DANAFF III), marking a significant milestone in cultural collaboration between the two countries.

The film tells a heartfelt love story between an Indian man named Manav and a Vietnamese woman named Linh. Passionate about music, Manav is sent to Việt Nam by his father to study agriculture. During a visit to an art exhibition, he becomes captivated by a self-portrait of a young woman and sets out to find her in real life.

He eventually meets Linh, a painter and dancer. Though initially hesitant, Linh is gradually moved by Manav’s sincerity. As their love deepens, it is tested by misunderstandings, ultimately leading Linh to walk away from the relationship.

The film is produced by Captain Rahul Bali and directed by Indian filmmaker Rahhat Shah Kazmi, with a total production budget of US$4 million.

Before entering production, Love in Vietnam was first introduced as a project at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 and had its world premiere at the DANAFF III.

Executive Director of DANAFF Ngô Phương Lan said: "Love in Vietnam is the 11th film to premiere at DANAFF, a testament to DANAFF 2025's growing prestige and reputation."

It features a star-studded cast from both India and Việt Nam, including Vietnamese actress Khả Ngân in the lead female role alongside Indian actors Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari.

Actress Khả Ngân, who plays the female lead, revealed that she received the casting invitation directly from the Consulate General of India in Việt Nam. For her, the role represents both an opportunity and a new challenge, as it is her first time performing entirely in English under the direction of an Indian crew.

In preparation, she travelled to India to meet the team, shoot promotional materials and intensively improve her language skills.

The film was shot across several famous destinations in Việt Nam, such as Đà Lạt, Đà Nẵng, Hội An, Phú Yên, Nha Trang and Hạ Long, with Đà Lạt serving as the main setting.

The film also received strong support from various Vietnamese government and local authorities, who assisted with infrastructure, procedures and workers during filming. This collaboration stems from the implementation of the Production Attraction Index (PAI), developed by the Việt Nam Association for the Promotion and Development of Cinema in 2023.

Cao Trí Dũng, Chairman of the Da Nang Tourism Association, said: "In today’s tourism landscape, differentiation and emotional connection are key to attracting visitors. Cinema has emerged as a powerful tool for destination promotion.

"By choosing Đà Nẵng as one of its filming locations, Love in Vietnam, a joint Việt Nam–India production, has taken a meaningful step in showcasing the city to global audiences, especially as the Indian tourist market is rapidly expanding here." — VNS