ASEAN, India prioritise boosting tourism cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR – ASEAN Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn has announced key priorities of the ASEAN-India Tourism Work Plan 2023-2027, aiming to boost cruise tourism cooperation between the two sides.

Speaking virtually from Jakarta during the ASEAN–India Cruise Dialogue 2025 which convened in Chennai, India, on Tuesday, Dr. Kao said the initiative provides a timely platform to deepen maritime tourism and strengthen regional connectivity.

He outlined several priorities under the work plan, including the development of integrated cruise circuits, enhancement of port infrastructure with digital systems, and promotion of joint investments in cruise-related services.

The ASEAN chief emphasised capacity-building in cruise operations and hospitality, especially targeting youth and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and called for closer coordination through the ASEAN Task Force on Tourism and Transport.

Sustainability was also a key theme, with calls to protect marine ecosystems, improve climate resilience, and harness digital platforms to enhance passenger experiences and operational coordination.

According to Kao, these areas of cooperation reflect the potential for ASEAN and India to lead in sustainable and inclusive cruise tourism. He noted India’s US$5 million contribution to the ASEAN-India Fund as a vital support mechanism.

With over 40 cruise destinations in ASEAN and major port upgrades underway, he said the sector is emerging as a strategic growth area.

The dialogue was held as part of the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism aimed at strengthening tourism ties between the two sides. VNA/VNS