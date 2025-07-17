Exhibition lets people explore 3D optical illusions

HÀ NỘI — Optical Illusion marks the first-ever exhibition in Việt Nam by Japanese mathematician Sugihara Kokichi, showcasing more than 50 of his three-dimensional illusions.

Unlike traditional optical illusions confined to flat surfaces, these are real, tangible models designed with precise geometric calculations.

Sugihara is a four-time winner of the International Best Illusion of the Year Contest and a pioneer in applied mathematics and spatial cognition.

Visitors to the exhibition will see incredible objects that are more than what they first appear.

A shape that seems circular from one angle might reveal interlinked squares from another.

A fish placed beside a mirror reflects only a skeleton.

Some designs, as small as eight centimetres in size, produce stunning visual effects that continue to puzzle the keenest eyes, even when observed up close.

After exhibitions in Japan and numerous countries worldwide, Sugihara has been exploring these visual phenomena since the early 2000s.

His creations have been featured on various Japanese television programmes, including NHK’s 'DESIGN TALK plus' and the famous idol group Arashi’s popular variety show 'Arashi ni Shiyagare', where they received praise and acclamation from a large audience.

The mathematician's works have also been presented in top science and art museums around the globe, including the National Palace Museum in Taipei, Taiwan (China).

Sugihara earned his Master’s degree in Engineering from the University of Tokyo in 1973. Since April 2019, he has held the position of Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the Meiji Institute for Advanced Study of Mathematical Sciences.

While researching the development of robotic vision, he discovered methods to transform visual illusions into physical models and expanded his work into the field of three-dimensional optical illusions.

He has created numerous seemingly impossible structures and continues to be active as an Optical Art model artist.

This exhibition offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for Vietnamese audiences to access a rarely seen style excelling in mathematical precision and artistic creativity, promising a unique, delightful and inspiring experience for visitors of all ages.

Optical Illusion runs until August 24 at the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange, 27 Quang Trung Street, Hà Nội. — VNS